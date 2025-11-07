Frontline battles decreased by a third in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff map

The number of battles on the front line decreased by a third yesterday compared to the day before - to 169, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the hottest, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 7, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 169 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 1 missile and 62 air strikes, used six missiles, dropped 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4916 shellings, including 134 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5525 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one artillery piece and three areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times, launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 12 attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Borivska Andriivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar and Druzhliubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Novomarkove and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Fedorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Verbove, and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks in the area of Novomykolaivka and in the direction of Nove.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,170 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine