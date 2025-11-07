Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,170 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 15007 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 19266 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 25103 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 55578 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 55469 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37307 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33710 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61252 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 37272 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv regionNovember 6, 09:08 PM • 8016 views
Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 6, 09:29 PM • 3454 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to removal of Ukrainian flag from Czech ParliamentNovember 6, 09:46 PM • 10257 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 9582 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 7842 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 55563 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 31819 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 38242 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 39819 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61248 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 31149 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 32120 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 34098 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 49857 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 53752 views
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,170 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

Over the past day, November 6, the Russian army lost 1,170 servicemen and 65 units of automotive equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.11.25 amount to 1,148,910 personnel.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,170 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 6, the Russian army in the war against Ukraine executed another 1,170 servicemen and 65 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,148,910 (+1,170) people
    • tanks ‒ 11,330 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,543 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,301 (+13)
          • MLRS ‒ 1535 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,238 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,678 (+172)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 66,658 (+65)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,993 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in Pokrovsk and around the city. Over a year of defending this direction, special forces of the "Alpha" unit eliminated about 9.5 thousand occupiers.

                              AFU repelled over 160 attacks: Pokrovsk direction is the hottest – General Staff06.11.25, 21:27 • 2836 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              Security Service of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine