Over the past day, November 6, the Russian army in the war against Ukraine executed another 1,170 servicemen and 65 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.11.25 are approximately:

personnel — about 1,148,910 (+1,170) people

tanks ‒ 11,330 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,543 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 34,301 (+13)

MLRS ‒ 1535 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,238 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,678 (+172)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 66,658 (+65)

special equipment ‒ 3,993 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in Pokrovsk and around the city. Over a year of defending this direction, special forces of the "Alpha" unit eliminated about 9.5 thousand occupiers.

