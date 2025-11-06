AFU repelled over 160 attacks: Pokrovsk direction is the hottest – General Staff

On November 6, 164 combat engagements took place on the front lines. The hottest spots remain in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Southern Slobozhansky directions. Ukrainian defenders continue to contain large-scale attempts by Russian troops to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the Russian army carried out one missile and 37 air strikes, using six missiles and 95 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used over 2,600 kamikaze drones and nearly 3,800 artillery shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The most intense combat operations continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy made 55 attempts to break through, attacking near Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, and Pokrovsk. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces eliminated 97 occupiers, 60 of whom were killed, destroyed 14 drones, five pieces of equipment, and the enemy's UAV control point.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks, and in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 12 assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Fierce battles continue near Lyman, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk – the enemy does not abandon attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Siversk, Dronivka, and Novomarkove.

In the south, the situation remains tense. The enemy stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ten times in the Oleksandrivka direction near Pavlivka, Solodke, and Verbove, launching air strikes on Vidradne and Orestopil. In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an assault in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.

