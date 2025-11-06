AFU repelled over 160 attacks: Pokrovsk direction is the hottest – General Staff

ukenru
07:30 PM • 3906 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 32515 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 42619 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 28551 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 28586 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 54450 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 35760 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38575 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50335 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39171 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: a deceased person was recovered from a destroyed high-rise buildingPhotoNovember 6, 12:38 PM • 4460 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 23757 views
Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYTNovember 6, 01:16 PM • 9108 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SESPhotoVideoNovember 6, 02:27 PM • 6412 views
Dmytro Kuleba proposed to his beloved Svitlana Paveletska: what she answeredVideo05:20 PM • 3846 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 32503 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 23762 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 32797 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 34042 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 54447 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Guterres
Narendra Modi
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greece
Brazil
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 27702 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 28043 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 29846 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 46086 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 50075 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok

AFU repelled over 160 attacks: Pokrovsk direction is the hottest – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

164 combat engagements took place at the front, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and South-Slobozhansky directions. Ukrainian defenders are holding back Russian troops' attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

AFU repelled over 160 attacks: Pokrovsk direction is the hottest – General Staff

On November 6, 164 combat engagements took place on the front lines. The hottest spots remain in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Southern Slobozhansky directions. Ukrainian defenders continue to contain large-scale attempts by Russian troops to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the Russian army carried out one missile and 37 air strikes, using six missiles and 95 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used over 2,600 kamikaze drones and nearly 3,800 artillery shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The most intense combat operations continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy made 55 attempts to break through, attacking near Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, and Pokrovsk. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces eliminated 97 occupiers, 60 of whom were killed, destroyed 14 drones, five pieces of equipment, and the enemy's UAV control point.

Russia massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 8 people injured06.11.25, 07:54 • 3124 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks, and in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 12 assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Fierce battles continue near Lyman, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk – the enemy does not abandon attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Siversk, Dronivka, and Novomarkove.

Ukraine faces 'eternal war' if Europe doesn't increase pressure on Russia – former NATO Secretary General06.11.25, 15:25 • 2178 views

In the south, the situation remains tense. The enemy stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ten times in the Oleksandrivka direction near Pavlivka, Solodke, and Verbove, launching air strikes on Vidradne and Orestopil. In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an assault in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.

Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy06.11.25, 14:47 • 42622 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Power outage
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
NATO
Siversk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk