Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
russia deliberately "jams" GPS in Europe - the commander of the Estonian forces

russia deliberately "jams" GPS in Europe - the commander of the Estonian forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18918 views

According to the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, russia is deliberately disrupting GPS in Europe to test equipment and interference capabilities amid potential future conflicts with NATO.

The commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Martin Herem, believes that russia is deliberately disrupting GPS in Europe, which is used by airlines, smartphones and weapons systems. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the military, since last year, cases of interference with satellite navigation systems have become more frequent in the Baltic region. A particular spike was registered this month in the area stretching from Finland to Poland and the Black Sea region.

Head of NATO Military Committee: Civilians in the West should prepare for conflict with Russia19.01.24, 12:31 • 25395 views

Someone is behind this, and we think it's russia

- said Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Martin Herem.

He suggested that Russia is testing jamming capabilities amid the risks of a potential future conflict with NATO. Herem also added that jamming could also be carried out from ships in the Baltic Sea.

Russia has demonstrated its capabilities in electronic warfare not only in Ukraine and the Baltic states. They are certainly quite strong in this

- noted the Estonian commander.

Addendum

Bloomberg adds that Russia has experience jamming GPS signals in Northern Europe and is capable of deploying a range of electronic warfare equipment, including to interfere with the activities of drones and missiles in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has also stepped up jamming activities in moscow and St. Petersburg to prevent potential drone attacks from Ukraine.

NATO should prepare for russian missile strikes across Europe - The Times29.01.24, 11:34 • 22949 views

It is noted that last week , European aviation officials met to discuss the problem of GPS disruptions, as jamming and spoofing, an attack that attempts to deceive a GPS receiver, have become more frequent amid fighting in Ukraine and the Middle East. These practices can unintentionally affect commercial aircraft.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association held a meeting in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday, where representatives of airlines, manufacturers, suppliers and other industry players met to discuss ways to reduce risks.

Recall

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have agreed to create a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with Russia and Belarus to deter and protect against military threats.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
martin-heremMartin Gerem
estonian-defence-forcesEstonian Defence Forces
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
black-seaBlack Sea
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
germanyGermany
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

