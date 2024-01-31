russia deliberately "jams" GPS in Europe - the commander of the Estonian forces

The commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Martin Herem, believes that russia is deliberately disrupting GPS in Europe, which is used by airlines, smartphones and weapons systems. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

According to the military, since last year, cases of interference with satellite navigation systems have become more frequent in the Baltic region. A particular spike was registered this month in the area stretching from Finland to Poland and the Black Sea region.

Head of NATO Military Committee: Civilians in the West should prepare for conflict with Russia

Someone is behind this, and we think it's russia - said Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Martin Herem.

He suggested that Russia is testing jamming capabilities amid the risks of a potential future conflict with NATO. Herem also added that jamming could also be carried out from ships in the Baltic Sea.

Russia has demonstrated its capabilities in electronic warfare not only in Ukraine and the Baltic states. They are certainly quite strong in this - noted the Estonian commander.

Addendum

Bloomberg adds that Russia has experience jamming GPS signals in Northern Europe and is capable of deploying a range of electronic warfare equipment, including to interfere with the activities of drones and missiles in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has also stepped up jamming activities in moscow and St. Petersburg to prevent potential drone attacks from Ukraine.

NATO should prepare for russian missile strikes across Europe - The Times

It is noted that last week , European aviation officials met to discuss the problem of GPS disruptions, as jamming and spoofing, an attack that attempts to deceive a GPS receiver, have become more frequent amid fighting in Ukraine and the Middle East. These practices can unintentionally affect commercial aircraft.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association held a meeting in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday, where representatives of airlines, manufacturers, suppliers and other industry players met to discuss ways to reduce risks.

Recall

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have agreed to create a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with Russia and Belarus to deter and protect against military threats.