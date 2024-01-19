Head of NATO Military Committee: Civilians in the West should prepare for conflict with Russia

The head of NATO's military committee, Rob Bauer, has warned that the civilian population of Western countries should prepare for an all-out war with Russia. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

Rob Bauer said that while NATO forces are ready for the outbreak of hostilities, citizens must also be prepared for a conflict that will lead to significant changes in their lives.

"We have to realize that the fact that we live in peace is not a fact. That is why we (NATO forces - ed.) are preparing for a conflict with Russia. But the discussions are much broader. It's also the industrial base, as well as people who need to realize that they have a role to play," Bauer said.

He also noted that Sweden did the right thing by calling on its population to prepare for war earlier this month.

"It all starts with that," he said. "The realization that not everything can be predicted and not everything will be fine in the next 20 years.

The official's warning came on the eve of the start of NATO's largest exercise since the Cold War, during which the Alliance is practicing repelling an invasion by Russian troops.