NATO should prepare for russian missile strikes across Europe - The Times

In preparation for a possible Russian attack on NATO, military officials in Europe are calling for simplification of bureaucratic procedures that hinder the movement of troops. The Times reportsand UNN .

Despite the fact that all of russia's attention is now focused on Ukraine, Europe is concerned about the possibility that moscow could attack and start a new conflict against NATO countries. In this regard, the alliance's military command warns that it should be prepared for possible Russian strikes on targets across Europe, particularly in Germany

In particular, Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, commander of NATO's military logistics center in Germany, called on the allies to simplify bureaucratic procedures that currently hinder the movement of troops and equipment.

It is also necessary to allow countries to use each other's military equipment and supplies in times of crisis.

If we compare the war with the operations of ten or five years ago, we realize that we have to recognize that the rear areas will be fiercely fought for. We have to assume that the aggressor will use the full range of kinetic and non-kinetic force to destroy lines of communication, including in the rear - emphasizes Solfrank.

In addition, the leaders of Allies are convinced that they have limited time to strengthen their defenses.

They hope to agree on the introduction of a "military Schengen" system, which would allow military convoys to move freely through NATO countries, by the summit in Washington in July.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to establish a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with Russia and Belarus to deter and protect against military threats.