Five NATO member states model possible scenario of Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

At least five NATO member states are modeling a scenario of possible Russian aggression. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna. Her words in Brussels are quoted by Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

We know for sure that at least five NATO allies are modeling this scenario. Today, there was even an article in Politico that refers to the fact that it was the president of Ukraine who for the first time very directly indicated this prospect: that this war will not stop in Ukraine. And, in fact, we are now seeing this in public communications, in particular, from our German and Estonian colleagues. This is reality - it's not a matter of speculation. ," Stefanishyna said.

During her speech in Brussels, Stefanishyna noted that the most important thing for the allies today is "to learn the lessons of history and understand that this beast needs three to four years to gather strength again and increase its appetite.

"We hope that this will lead to a strengthening of European defense, the introduction of a system of common defense procurement, the introduction of a common EU policy on the defense industry, the strengthening of NATO itself, and a corresponding decision on Ukraine. And this takes time and requires Ukraine's support so that we can survive until Europe becomes stronger," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Last week, the Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Bauer, said that the West should prepare for a "comprehensive war" with Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia's war against Ukraine has turned into a battle for ammunition, and it is important for NATO allies to replenish their stockpiles amid support for Ukraine. And today the Alliance will discuss increasing industrial production for this purpose.

