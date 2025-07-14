Stolitsa Group is completing five buildings in the H2O residential complex. All permits are valid – Eduard Sokolovsky

The construction of the H2O residential complex on the Left Bank of the capital is proceeding at an active pace. Currently, five buildings are being erected simultaneously at the site, and the work is nearing completion. This was stated by Eduard Sokolovsky, CEO of Stolitsa Group, in an interview with NV. The full text is available here, as reported by UNN.

The head of the company noted that all works have valid permits. Although the court of first instance canceled one of them, it has not yet entered into force. While the appeal is being considered, the permit remains valid. Sokolovsky emphasized that the company is confident in its legal position and acts within the framework of current legislation.

"According to Ukrainian legislation, a decision of the court of first instance does not automatically enter into force. It only becomes effective after the appeal is considered, if it is not satisfied. Therefore, today we are acting completely legally: the permit is valid, and we have every right to carry out the work," said the company's CEO.

The first two buildings are planned to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026. Currently, facade, engineering, and internal works are actively underway, and entrances, networks, and communications are being arranged.

The city authorities are also participating in improving the infrastructure — in particular, the extension of Hryhorenka Avenue is planned for better transport accessibility to the area.

Apartments in the H2O residential complex began to be sold in January 2025. Sokolovsky reported that 10% of sales are directed to the completion of the problematic residential complexes "Evryka" and "Patriotika" of Arkada Bank.

The completion of the works is also supported by investor cooperatives and the "Garant Capital" construction financing fund, which received part of the assets of the bankrupt bank.

"Last week, we commissioned buildings No. 14, No. 15, and No. 18 in the Evryka residential complex. People lived there for years without ownership rights. Now everything is officially registered. In the near future, we will complete two more facilities in this residential complex and three more facilities in the Patriotika residential complex. And what is important — all this was done without attracting funds from the state and local budgets. We clearly understand that state resources should now go primarily to defense," added Eduard Sokolovsky.