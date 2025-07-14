Stolitsa Group is completing five buildings in the H2O residential complex. All permits are valid – Eduard Sokolovsky

$41.780.04
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
04:21 PM • 11858 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 20887 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 19919 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 21619 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 25307 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 38447 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 37509 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 23125 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 27452 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
July 14, 10:15 AM • 28321 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Popular news
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sectorJuly 14, 10:45 AM • 41769 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 55646 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 35254 views
Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerous12:25 PM • 18735 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 18019 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 18168 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 38447 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 37509 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 55786 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 281077 views
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 35370 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 46488 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 43202 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 128421 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 91610 views
Stolitsa Group is completing five buildings in the H2O residential complex. All permits are valid – Eduard Sokolovsky

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3154 views

Construction of the H2O residential complex on the Left Bank of Kyiv continues, with five buildings nearing completion. The first two buildings are planned to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, despite ongoing legal proceedings regarding permits.

Stolitsa Group is completing five buildings in the H2O residential complex. All permits are valid – Eduard Sokolovsky

The construction of the H2O residential complex on the Left Bank of the capital is proceeding at an active pace. Currently, five buildings are being erected simultaneously at the site, and the work is nearing completion. This was stated by Eduard Sokolovsky, CEO of Stolitsa Group, in an interview with NV. The full text is available here, as reported by UNN.

The head of the company noted that all works have valid permits. Although the court of first instance canceled one of them, it has not yet entered into force. While the appeal is being considered, the permit remains valid. Sokolovsky emphasized that the company is confident in its legal position and acts within the framework of current legislation.

"According to Ukrainian legislation, a decision of the court of first instance does not automatically enter into force. It only becomes effective after the appeal is considered, if it is not satisfied. Therefore, today we are acting completely legally: the permit is valid, and we have every right to carry out the work," said the company's CEO.

The first two buildings are planned to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026. Currently, facade, engineering, and internal works are actively underway, and entrances, networks, and communications are being arranged.

The city authorities are also participating in improving the infrastructure — in particular, the extension of Hryhorenka Avenue is planned for better transport accessibility to the area.

Apartments in the H2O residential complex began to be sold in January 2025. Sokolovsky reported that 10% of sales are directed to the completion of the problematic residential complexes "Evryka" and "Patriotika" of Arkada Bank.

The completion of the works is also supported by investor cooperatives and the "Garant Capital" construction financing fund, which received part of the assets of the bankrupt bank.

"Last week, we commissioned buildings No. 14, No. 15, and No. 18 in the Evryka residential complex. People lived there for years without ownership rights. Now everything is officially registered. In the near future, we will complete two more facilities in this residential complex and three more facilities in the Patriotika residential complex. And what is important — all this was done without attracting funds from the state and local budgets. We clearly understand that state resources should now go primarily to defense," added Eduard Sokolovsky.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyReal Estate
