Estonia plans to install 600 bunkers on the border with Russia

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Estonia plans to install 600 bunkers on the border with Russia

Estonia plans to install 600 bunkers on the border with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102008 views

Estonia plans to install up to 600 bunkers along its border regions as part of its defense strategy. The move, which is expected to cost about 60 million euros, was approved by the Baltic defense ministers amid rising tensions with Russia and Belarus.

Up to 600 bunkers will be set up in Estonia's border regions. This decision was made by the Minister of Defense of the Baltic States during their meeting in Riga. This was reported by the EER publication, UNN reported.

Russia's war in Ukraine has shown that in addition to equipment, ammunition and manpower, we also need physical defense means on the border to protect Estonia from the first meter. 

- said Defense Minister Hanna Pevkur.

Details

It is noted that so far, the countries are preparing plans for how many defense facilities each country will have on the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus. According to the first estimate, the cost of defense facilities is up to 60 million euros.

We are doing this to make the people of Estonia feel safe, but if the slightest risk arises, we will be ready for different developments. 

- Pevkur said.

Kaido Tiitus, advisor to the Deputy Chancellor of the Ministry of Defense for Defense Preparedness, told ERR that the Ministry of Defense has been dealing with the issue of defense facilities since the second half of 2023.

Installation of the bunkers will begin in early 2025. But first, it is necessary to reach an agreement with the landowners, because a significant part of the security zone is located on private land.

Titus expressed hope that some kind of land use agreement would be reached with the landowners. Compensation terms are also being discussed.

"The sale of land, for example, in Southeast Estonia is a pretty big question mark, because people there don't want to sell land, it's important to them, whether it has some traditional value or is purely agricultural. The land that keeps people in this remote corner of the country in their hearts. Then a buyout is definitely not a good solution for them," Tytus said.

Titus emphasized that the bunkers can be used in peacetime as well. According to him, the goal is to ensure that the bunkers do not irritate the eyes and do not interfere with everyday life.

Image

The bunker is supposed to accommodate one platoon of soldiers, i.e. about 10 people on an area of 35 square meters.

Colonel Tarmo Kundla, head of the Operations Department of the General Staff of Defense, said that the final design of the bunkers is still being worked on, but one of the criteria is that they can be built quickly and with little effort even by ordinary infantry with the help of pioneers. 

The idea is to make these bunkers modular, so to speak, so that they can be easily transported and built as well. 

- Kundla said.

Colonel Tarmo Kundla noted that the defenses would significantly increase the cost of a possible enemy attack and give Estonia more time for advance warning.

Estonia will annually allocate an additional EUR 14 million for Ukraine's development19.01.24, 12:56 • 31860 views

Kundla said that the current plan is to place the bunkers near the border, not all over Estonia. According to him, the purpose of this location is to stop the enemy's attack at the very beginning.

He added that there are no plans to build bunkers on the coast to protect the maritime border. 

"We are trying to build a maritime defense in a slightly different way. To do this, we are getting missiles and buying sea mines. And obviously, in the big picture, so to speak, everything we are planning is also part of this greater defense," Kundla said.

According to Kundla, the possible use of anti-personnel mines in the defense zone is not currently planned. "We are currently planning to use anti-tank mines and directed mines against infantry. Mines and all sorts of other deterrents are part of what will accompany each of these strongholds in the event of war," Kundla said.

Recall

The defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have approved the creation of a joint Baltic defense zone on the eastern border, where the countries border Russia and Belarus. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising