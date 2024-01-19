Estonia will annually allocate an additional EUR 14 million for Ukraine's development

Estonia will annually allocate 14 million euros to Ukraine for development within the framework of cooperation. The relevant figures are fixed in the state budget strategy. This is reported by ERR, according to UNN.

Details

Vice Chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marijn Ratnik explained to the publication that out of this amount, 12.8 million euros will be allocated to the Estonian Development Cooperation Center (ESTDEV), 1 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and 200,000 euros to support Estonian business cooperation with Ukraine. In the latter case, it is mainly about establishing business contacts with Ukrainian partners.

This assistance will be allocated on the basis of Estonia's long-term development cooperation strategy approved by the government in early January, as well as the principles and action plan for the restoration of Ukraine, - the statement said.

Ratnyk added that the government has also clarified the areas in which the funds allocated by Estonia can be most useful.

These are the sectors that we ourselves have faced in the past, as we come from the same society that Ukraine is trying to pull itself out of: education reform, healthcare development, digital and cyber solutions - Ratnyk said.

In addition, Ukraine needs all kinds of assistance in the field of real construction, which Estonia is ready to provide. In addition to material assistance, Estonia will offer Ukraine support in implementing new and more efficient systems and processes. Ratnyk cited a kindergarten in Zhytomyr as an example, built with new spatial solutions for Ukraine, the construction of which was accompanied by appropriate training for caregivers and teachers.

Given the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, Estonia will be able to share its experience in this process, as well as in obtaining and using subsidies from EU funds.

Addendum

According to ESTDEV Executive Director Klen Jaerats, the Estonian agency has earned a high reputation among major international partners, whose participation expands the financial capabilities of the projects being implemented. In addition, ESTDEV is ready to work on site, and not all organizations with large financial resources have such readiness.

Ratnyk emphasized that the post-war costs of rebuilding Ukraine are estimated at 400 billion euros, and such money can only be allocated by large donors such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and others.

ESTDEV's budget in 2023 amounted to €21.9 million. Ratnyk and Jaerats noted that large funds for development cooperation are also allocated by the Academy of the Electronic State and the non-profit organizations Mondo ja Pagulasabi, the bulk of which comes from extra-budgetary sources.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Estonia has already provided Ukraine with 17 defense support packages, thanking Tallinn for such support.