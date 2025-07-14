Putin issued a decree on the total Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation - foreign intelligence

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
04:21 PM • 11857 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 20880 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 19911 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 21611 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 25300 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 38438 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 37500 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 23123 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 27449 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
July 14, 10:15 AM • 28320 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sectorJuly 14, 10:45 AM • 41769 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 55646 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 35254 views
Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerous12:25 PM • 18735 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 18019 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 18160 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 38438 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 37500 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 55777 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 281071 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 35366 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 46485 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 43199 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 128418 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 91608 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Putin issued a decree on the total Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation - foreign intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5288 views

Russian dictator Putin issued a decree on the forced Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation. The document also provides for the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad to promote language and culture.

Putin issued a decree on the total Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation - foreign intelligence

Russian dictator Putin issued a decree on the Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation and the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad, which are to promote the Russian language and culture. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Putin signed the decree "On the approval of the foundations of the state language policy of the Russian Federation." The document provides for the forced Russification of the entire population of the country

- the report says.

The decree defines the Russian language as a "unifying factor" and a key element of civic identity, effectively marginalizing the language rights of national minorities and migrants. The document names three main "threats" to language policy: the use of foreign words in official communication, attempts by other countries to limit the spread of the Russian language, and the reduction of the spheres of use of the languages of indigenous peoples of Russia.

Historically, the Kremlin has used similar statements to create the appearance of respect for cultural diversity, while actively promoting the Russian language as the sole standard in state institutions, education, and media.

- added the intelligence service.

The decree provides for the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad, which, according to the official version, are to promote the Russian language and culture. According to the SZR, these centers will be used as a soft power tool aimed at strengthening the Kremlin's political and intelligence influence.

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are trying to involve Ukrainian youth in working for the occupation administrations - CNS11.07.25, 02:47 • 3562 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9