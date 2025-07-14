Russian dictator Putin issued a decree on the Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation and the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad, which are to promote the Russian language and culture. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Putin signed the decree "On the approval of the foundations of the state language policy of the Russian Federation." The document provides for the forced Russification of the entire population of the country - the report says.

The decree defines the Russian language as a "unifying factor" and a key element of civic identity, effectively marginalizing the language rights of national minorities and migrants. The document names three main "threats" to language policy: the use of foreign words in official communication, attempts by other countries to limit the spread of the Russian language, and the reduction of the spheres of use of the languages of indigenous peoples of Russia.

Historically, the Kremlin has used similar statements to create the appearance of respect for cultural diversity, while actively promoting the Russian language as the sole standard in state institutions, education, and media. - added the intelligence service.

The decree provides for the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad, which, according to the official version, are to promote the Russian language and culture. According to the SZR, these centers will be used as a soft power tool aimed at strengthening the Kremlin's political and intelligence influence.

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are trying to involve Ukrainian youth in working for the occupation administrations - CNS