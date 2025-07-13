Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is installing an innovative £500,000 swimming pool with a movable floor at his country estate in Buckinghamshire. The luxurious upgrade is taking place in a listed building.

This has sparked discussions due to the change in the historical appearance of the residence, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

The former Prime Minister and his wife are installing a £500,000 James Bond-style "vanishing" pool at their £4 million Grade I listed country mansion - the publication writes.

Rumor has it that both Sir Tony, 72, and his wife Cherie, 70, are avid swimmers, and in 2008 they built a £30,000 training pool in the backyard of their spacious home in Wotton House, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Now sources have told The Mail on Sunday that the Blairs have approached specialists Twinscape to install a high-tech custom-made movable floor to create a "vanishing pool."

Its cost is estimated at around £500,000. Twinscape, based in Ipswich, calls itself "the industry's leading pioneer in hydrofloors," which allow the pool bottom to be raised or lowered at the touch of a button.

Using a control panel or touchscreen, the owner can instruct the floor to lower, transforming a walking area into a pool in minutes.

When asked whether planning permission had been obtained for the pool, Buckinghamshire Council replied that it could not comment on individual cases. According to the council's website, the latest planning application concerned "the installation or retention of an installed above-ground electrical line" in a pool house, and it was approved this month.

A spokesman for Sir Tony said:

They are modifying an indoor pool, which does not require planning permission, and changing the cover from manual to automatic - explained Tony Blair's representative.

Addition

Since Tony left office in 2007, the Blairs have amassed a huge property portfolio, including about 40 houses and apartments worth about £35 million.

Tony worked as an envoy to the Middle East for several years after leaving Downing Street, but resigned in 2015. He founded the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which advises international clients on strategy, policy, and implementation, and is believed to earn up to £200,000 at a time as a keynote speaker.

But Sir Tony's fortune is significantly smaller compared to the wealth of his eldest son, businessman Euan, 41, whose fortune, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, is estimated at £350 million and who owns a five-story townhouse worth £22 million in West London, which also has a pool.

