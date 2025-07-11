Pope Leo XIV's childhood home sold in Chicago suburb

The house where Pope Leo XIV spent his childhood was sold in the village of Dolton, a southern suburb of Chicago, for 70% more than the initial price, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The three-bedroom house, located about 32 kilometers south of downtown Chicago, was purchased this week for $375,000, said Steve Budzik, the seller's agent. Dolton plans to work with the Archdiocese of Chicago to turn the house into a landmark.

The sale concludes a complex journey for the modest home since Cardinal Robert Francis Prevo was elected the next Pope in May. In January, the house was listed for sale at $219,000 after a local real estate flipper purchased it for $66,000 and renovated it.

When it became known that Prevo had been elected the first American pope in history, the seller withdrew the property from sale and then announced a luxury auction with a starting bid of $250,000.

But Dolton had other plans. The county attorney sent a letter to the agents handling the auction, stating that the village planned to expropriate the property through eminent domain, but this never came to pass.

"I'm happy for the village," Budzik said in an interview. "I think they became the best buyer for this property, and it's a great opportunity for them."

The authorities of the village of Dolton, where, according to Redfin, the average home value is $177,000, announced a "mutual purchase agreement" with the seller and are working on further plans to "make this property a significant and valuable asset for our community."