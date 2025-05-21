Chicago plans to buy the house where Pope Leo XIV grew up: details
The city of Chicago intends to acquire the house where Pope Leo XIV was born and raised through eminent domain. This happened after the election of Cardinal Prevost as Pope.
In the US, they want to turn the house where the newly elected Pope Leo XIV was born and raised into a local landmark. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.
Details
A local law firm sent a letter to the auction company informing them that the city of Chicago intends to take ownership through eminent domain.
The announcement came less than a week after Paramount Realty USA put the three-bedroom house up for auction with a starting bid of $250,000. This became possible in the context of the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope in early May 2025.
Under the right of redemption, municipal governments can take private property for public use, such as for railroads and utilities, while providing compensation to the owner.
Recall
Robert Francis Prevost, who ascended the Holy See under the name Pope Leo XIV during his enthronement, emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The pontiff also mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip.