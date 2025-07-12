Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time

Bollywood is not just Indian Hollywood, but a true cultural phenomenon that combines tradition, modernity, and the richness of Indian culture in every frame. It embodies deep stories, vivid emotions, live music, and captivating dances. UNN offers a selection of films that can be watched in your free time.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

This iconic fantasy action film from Bollywood tells the story of the legendary Indian heroes — a prince who grew up among ordinary people, unaware of his royal lineage, and the dramatic rivalry between two brothers fighting for the throne.

According to the plot, villagers find an infant near a river, whom the mother saved from pursuers by sacrificing herself. The child is taken in by a rural family who has no idea who he truly is. Twenty years later, the boy grows into a brave and strong warrior named Shivudu. Feeling a calling for a great purpose, he leaves his peaceful rural life and sets out to face challenges that will change his destiny…

Genre: Action, Adventure, War, Drama, Historical, Fantasy;

Country: India;

Director: S. S. Rajamouli;

Actors: Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty.

Rage, War, and Blood (RRR) 2022

1920. India is under the rule of the British Empire. Governor Scott Buxton and his wife Catherine arrive in a small village in the Adilabad district. There, Catherine is captivated by a talented girl named Malli, who not only draws skillfully but also has a charming voice. Wanting to have her close, the Englishwoman forcibly takes the girl to Delhi, making her a servant.

Upon learning of the abduction, her relative and protector Komaram Bheem sets off for the capital to free the girl. However, the governor is already aware of his plans and orders the Delhi police to capture the audacious liberator at all costs. The task is assigned to the ambitious officer Alluri Sitarama Raju, who seeks promotion. Since no one knows what Bheem looks like, fate brings the two heroes together, and a sincere friendship blossoms between them — unaware of each other's true intentions.

Genre: Action, War, Drama, Historical;

Country: India;

Director: S. S. Rajamouli;

Actors: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt.

My Girl Robot (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) 2024

This romantic comedy from Bollywood tells the exciting adventures of Aryan - a software engineer who can't seem to find the ideal girl. His search continues even after moving to the USA, where he works on a project for his aunt Urmila — the owner of a robot manufacturing company called "E-Robotics".

One day, Aryan meets the charming Sifra and instantly falls in love, unaware that she is not human. Outwardly, Sifra is the embodiment of a man's dreams: attractive, intuitive, a talented cook, and completely obedient to her chosen one. But such perfection turns out to be artificial — Sifra is created as a robot without personality or past.

Trying to hide the truth about Sifra from his family, Aryan begins to realize that their "love" is just a beautiful illusion, a product of technology, not true feelings.

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi;

Country: India;

Directors: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah;

Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Panchal.

The White Tiger (2021)

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Indian author Aravind Adiga. The events unfold in 2010, on the eve of the official visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to India, who seeks to meet with representatives of local businesses. It is to him that Balram, a man who grew up in a poverty-stricken village with no prospects for a better life, decides to tell his story.

However, thanks to his intelligence and determination, Balram changes his fate: he gets a job as a personal driver for Ashok — a young ambitious entrepreneur who has just returned from the USA. This decision becomes the start of Balram's rapid ascent — a path from servant to a man who has carved out his own place in the world.

Genre: Drama, Crime;

Country: India, USA;

Director: Ramin Bahrani;

Actors: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Perry Kapernaros, Swaroop Samrat.

Our Love Stories (Teri Meri Kahaani) 2012

Each of the three stories in the film unfolds in a separate time period — 1910, 1960, and 2012. Although culture, moral norms, and customs have changed significantly over these decades, human aspirations remain unchanged: everyone is looking for someone with whom they can walk through life side by side.

The script captivates with its depth and emotionality: in addition to traditional songs and dances, there are many dramatic moments that make you think and keep your attention until the last minute.

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy, Drama, Romance;

Country: India;

Director: Kunal Kohli;