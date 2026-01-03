$42.170.00
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 160096 views
Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

US President Donald Trump said he was not thrilled with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This statement was made during a White House press conference.

Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"

US President Donald Trump said he was not thrilled with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The corresponding statement was made during the White House chief's press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Trump said that Putin "kills too many people," so he is "not thrilled" with the Russian dictator.

The US President was also asked if he had discussed an operation against Nicolas Maduro with Putin. To which Trump replied: "No, we never discussed Maduro."

Additionally

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the United States to release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington is already making decisions regarding Venezuela's future and plans to actively participate in the processes in that country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

