The US intends to sell NATO weapons worth approximately $10 billion for further transfer to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2572 views

The US plans to sell weapons worth about $10 billion to NATO countries. These supplies, which include missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells, are intended for further transfer to Ukraine.

The US intends to sell weapons worth approximately $10 billion to NATO countries as part of the first stage of a new plan to supply weapons to Kyiv. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

The US will sell about $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies in the first wave. The supplies, ultimately destined for Ukraine, include missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells.

- the publication writes, citing sources.

The publication adds that speaking at the White House, Trump stated that the US would send billions of dollars worth of the world's best military equipment to NATO allies, and these countries would pay the bills.

It is reported that in some cases, countries will immediately send weapons already in their arsenals to Ukraine and purchase weapons from the US to replenish them.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on armaments to help Ukraine amid the Russian offensive.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
