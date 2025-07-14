$41.780.04
Portraits of Putin and thanks from the FSB: call centers shut down in Kyiv, 15 searches conducted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Fraudulent call centers offering cryptocurrency investments and stock exchange trading were exposed in Kyiv. During the searches, computer equipment, mobile phones, as well as symbols of the aggressor country and letters of gratitude from the FSB were seized.

Portraits of Putin and thanks from the FSB: call centers shut down in Kyiv, 15 searches conducted

A large-scale operation was carried out in the capital, as a result of which the work of call centers specializing in financial services fraud was stopped. 15 searches were conducted, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It has been established that a group of individuals operates in Kyiv, who, in order to seize citizens' money, organized so-called call centers that offered to invest money in cryptocurrency or profitable trading on stock exchanges, as well as earnings on cryptocurrency platforms.

- the message says.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, operators, posing as employees of banking institutions, investment and telecommunications companies, obtained confidential data of citizens, access to personal accounts and their funds.

Scammers steal funds through fake Telegram bots: how to protect yourself03.07.25, 12:21 • 1113 views

Today, prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, within the framework of the investigation of criminal proceedings on fraudulent seizure of citizens' funds, conducted 15 searches at the locations of fraudulent "call centers" in the city of Kyiv.

- the message says.

During the searches, computer equipment (more than 300 system units and laptops), mobile phones, starter packs, various fake IDs and other material evidence relevant to the criminal proceedings were seized.

Also, in the offices where the "call centers" were located, symbols of the aggressor country, portraits of Putin, as well as gratitude from the FSB, and blank Russian documents, the origin of which is being established, were found.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing. The organizers of the illegal call center are being identified.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the capital's police.

"Cash reward" for survey empties accounts: what is known about the new fraud scheme08.07.25, 12:13 • 1418 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
