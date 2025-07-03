Scammers steal funds through fake Telegram bots: how to protect yourself

In Ukraine, fraudsters lure users into fake Telegram bots to steal funds. How to combat this is reported by UNN with reference to the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Details

Attackers create bots that visually resemble official chat bots of banks and other institutions. To do this, they copy logos, descriptions, etc.

Fraudsters also use official names of banks and other institutions with minimal variations. As a result, an inattentive user may not notice the substitution and will not distinguish between a real Telegram bot and a fake one.

In addition, fake verification marks are used. Thanks to a premium subscription on Telegram, fraudsters add stickers that imitate the official status of the account.

How to protect yourself from fraud

It is worth following the official communication channels with banks and institutions. These include the official website, phone number, and mobile application.

It is also not recommended to arrange financial assistance through a chat bot.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has provided operators with tools to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and potential fraudulent calls. These changes will be introduced gradually: operators will be given time for technical improvements over several months.