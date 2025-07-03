Scammers steal funds through fake Telegram bots: how to protect yourself

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1880 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 11271 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 15615 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 23671 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 22648 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 20817 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 46515 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149573 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92792 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78378 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 32177 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 16587 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise buildingJuly 3, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3July 3, 03:27 AM • 18904 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 32418 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 11279 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149575 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 111654 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 127098 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 157072 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 1299 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 35995 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 45151 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 53050 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 108281 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Scammers steal funds through fake Telegram bots: how to protect yourself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 299 views

In Ukraine, scammers create fake Telegram bots that imitate official chat bots of banks and institutions to steal funds. They copy logos, descriptions, and use similar names, as well as fake verification badges.

Scammers steal funds through fake Telegram bots: how to protect yourself

In Ukraine, fraudsters lure users into fake Telegram bots to steal funds. How to combat this is reported by UNN with reference to the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Details

Attackers create bots that visually resemble official chat bots of banks and other institutions. To do this, they copy logos, descriptions, etc.

Fraudsters also use official names of banks and other institutions with minimal variations. As a result, an inattentive user may not notice the substitution and will not distinguish between a real Telegram bot and a fake one.

In addition, fake verification marks are used. Thanks to a premium subscription on Telegram, fraudsters add stickers that imitate the official status of the account.

How to protect yourself from fraud

It is worth following the official communication channels with banks and institutions. These include the official website, phone number, and mobile application.

It is also not recommended to arrange financial assistance through a chat bot.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has provided operators with tools to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and potential fraudulent calls. These changes will be introduced gradually: operators will be given time for technical improvements over several months.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologiesLife hack
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9