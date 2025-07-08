$41.800.06
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
"Cash reward" for survey empties accounts: what is known about the new fraud scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 591 views

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection warns about a new fraud scheme where attackers, on behalf of a bank, offer a "cash reward" for a survey. They use phishing pages to steal data and gain access to bank accounts.

"Cash reward" for survey empties accounts: what is known about the new fraud scheme

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine warns citizens about new fraudulent schemes for stealing money. This was reported by UNN with reference to the agency's Telegram channel.

Details

Fraudsters, allegedly on behalf of a bank, distribute messages about a "cash reward" for completing a short survey. The scheme looks like this: the victim goes to a website, completes the survey, and then is asked to enter a phone number, an SMS code, and a PIN code.

Such messages contain links to a phishing bait page, stylized using the bank's official symbols. Then, fraudsters use the obtained data to link the user's account to a new device or for online authorization in the bank's application. This allows them to withdraw funds from the victim's account.

How to avoid fraudsters

The State Special Communications recommends acting according to the following algorithm:

  • check the website address before entering payment card data or passwords – phishing pages may look like real ones;
    • trust only official sources, and also check information about surveys and payments on the official websites of institutions;
      • do not follow links from messages, but search for the desired site yourself through a search engine.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that fraudsters create fake Telegram bots that imitate official chat bots of banks and institutions to steal funds. To do this, they copy logos, descriptions, etc.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
