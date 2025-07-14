"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him

US President Donald Trump stated that conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were always pleasant, but after them, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities. Trump emphasized that Putin deceived many leaders, but not him, although he refrained from directly calling the Russian dictator a murderer. Trump made this statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

I talk to him a lot about resolving this issue and I always hang up thinking, "Well, that was a pleasant phone call, and then missiles are launched at Kyiv or some other city." And I said, "That's strange." And after that happens three or four times, you say, "These conversations mean nothing." Because my conversations with him are always very pleasant. They say, "Yes, these are very nice conversations, and then missiles are launched at night. I go home and tell the First Lady, "You know, I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a great conversation." She says, "Oh, really. Another city just got hit." So how is that? - said Trump.

He noted that he did not want to call Putin a murderer, but stated that he is a cruel person.

This has been proven over the years. He has deceived many people. He deceived Bush. He deceived Clinton, Obama, Biden. He did not deceive me. There must be actions, there must be results. - added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.