"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with US President Donald Trump. They discussed the necessary means and solutions to provide more protection to people from Russian strikes and strengthen Ukraine's position, and also "agreed to call each other more often," UNN reports.

Spoke with US President Donald Trump. A very good conversation. Thank you for your willingness to support Ukraine and continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, President Trump spoke about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

It is important that we have such good relations and that the Alliance countries are trying to increase defense spending. - added the Head of State.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, "we discussed with the (US) president the necessary means and solutions to provide more protection to people from Russian strikes and strengthen our positions. We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace."

We agreed to call each other more often and coordinate our steps further. Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you, America! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall,

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.