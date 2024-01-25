ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103153 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113483 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143772 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140298 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284810 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

11:46 AM • 103153 views
Stefanishina and the NATO Assistant Secretary of state agreed on how to speed up the implementation of the new aid package

Stefanishina and the NATO Assistant Secretary of state agreed on how to speed up the implementation of the new aid package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23680 views

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanyshyna met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Thomas Hofus, paying special attention to accelerating the provision of the next aid package to Ukraine. This step will be a key outcome of The Washington summit.

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyna met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Thomas Hofus. This was reported by Stefanishina in the social network X, reports UNN.

 a meeting with ASG OPS Thomas Hofus was held at NATO headquarters. We agreed to speed up our efforts to activate the implementation of Ukrainian projects within the framework of a comprehensive assistance package.

Stefanishina wrote.

Details

The deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine noted that reaching these agreements will be one of the key practical results of the summit in Washington.

Additionally

Earlier it was reportedthat Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyna met with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Vergey. It is known that at the meeting, officials talked about the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, in particular, they touched upon the issue of ensuring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

