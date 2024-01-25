Stefanishina and the NATO Assistant Secretary of state agreed on how to speed up the implementation of the new aid package
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanyshyna met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Thomas Hofus, paying special attention to accelerating the provision of the next aid package to Ukraine. This step will be a key outcome of The Washington summit.
Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyna met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Thomas Hofus. This was reported by Stefanishina in the social network X, reports UNN.
a meeting with ASG OPS Thomas Hofus was held at NATO headquarters. We agreed to speed up our efforts to activate the implementation of Ukrainian projects within the framework of a comprehensive assistance package.
Details
The deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine noted that reaching these agreements will be one of the key practical results of the summit in Washington.
Additionally
Earlier it was reportedthat Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyna met with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Vergey. It is known that at the meeting, officials talked about the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, in particular, they touched upon the issue of ensuring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms.