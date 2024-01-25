Stefanishina and the NATO Assistant Secretary of state agreed on how to speed up the implementation of the new aid package

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyna met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Thomas Hofus. This was reported by Stefanishina in the social network X, reports UNN.

a meeting with ASG OPS Thomas Hofus was held at NATO headquarters. We agreed to speed up our efforts to activate the implementation of Ukrainian projects within the framework of a comprehensive assistance package. Stefanishina wrote.

The deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine noted that reaching these agreements will be one of the key practical results of the summit in Washington.

