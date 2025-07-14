Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka

The attention of the crypto community and the entire financial world has once again been drawn to the rapid growth of Bitcoin over the past week. The world's most popular coin has updated its historical maximum, surpassing the mark of 122 thousand dollars. As explained by Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions and an expert in financial technologies, in an exclusive comment to UNN, the digital asset market is experiencing not just volatility, but fundamental shifts that affect the coin's value. It is not excluded that in the future Bitcoin will reach 200 thousand dollars per coin.

Main reasons for Bitcoin's growth

According to Olena Sosiedka, the current surge in value has clear economic reasons. One of them is the activity of institutional players.

"Bitcoin is being massively bought up by large funds, banks, and even pension ETFs (exchange-traded investment funds specifically created or adapted for use in pension systems. They provide long-term capital growth for future pension payments - ed.), meaning the coin has serious trust. In fact, this is a new level of legitimization for an asset that until recently was considered a 'toy for geeks,'" noted the fintech expert.

In addition, according to Olena Sosiedka, the value of Bitcoin is also influenced by the policy of the American authorities. In the USA and a number of other countries, the authorities no longer ignore the cryptocurrency market. On the contrary, they are discussing legislative regulation of the crypto market, the creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves, and the integration of digital assets into the financial system.

One should not forget that against the backdrop of global economic threats, investors and ordinary citizens are looking for ways to preserve their savings. Currently, storing funds in foreign currency or precious metals no longer seems like a good idea for some. "People are once again afraid of inflation, the depreciation of money, and are looking for ways to protect their assets. Bitcoin is increasingly becoming an alternative 'safe haven' for those who fear the depreciation of fiat currencies," explained Olena Sosiedka.

Forecasts are no less ambitious

Most analysts believe that growth will not end there. According to Olena Sosiedka, it cannot be ruled out that in the near future the BTC rate will jump to 130 thousand dollars, 150 thousand dollars, and in a favorable scenario, the coin could break through the ceiling of 200 thousand dollars.

However, the expert in financial technologies calls for caution, as cryptocurrencies are quite volatile and easily influenced.

"Everything depends on the news. One negative news item, for example, a sharp collapse of stock markets - and BTC can just as quickly roll back to 110 thousand dollars per coin. We have seen such fluctuations many times," noted Olena Sosiedka.

What about other cryptocurrencies?

The altcoin market, according to the fintech expert, behaves less unambiguously.

For example, Solana and BNB are also updating local highs.

Ethereum, popular in the crypto world, is growing in dollar equivalent, but its value against Bitcoin is falling. Currently, 1 ETH costs approximately 0.047 BTC, which is lower than the figures from a few years ago.

However, Cardano and XRP are still half their previous peak values.

In conclusion, Olena Sosiedka noted that the current growth of Bitcoin is not just a speculative surge, but a signal of the transformation of the global financial system and the cryptocurrency market reaching a new level. She reminded that Bitcoin started 16 years ago with a symbolic 0.0008 dollars.

"If states and major players are no longer fighting cryptocurrency, but are starting to integrate it into their strategies - this is a moment that businesses, investors, and ordinary people should notice," she noted.

