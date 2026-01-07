US announces seizure of Russian tanker in Atlantic

US troops landed on a Venezuelan-linked sanctioned oil tanker in the North Atlantic after a week-long pursuit. A US official told AP, UNN reports.

On Wednesday, the official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

The US has been pursuing the tanker since last month after it attempted to circumvent a US blockade around Venezuela.

Addendum

The US European Command reports that the US Department of Justice and Homeland Security "today announced the seizure of the vessel Bella 1 for violating US sanctions."

In a post on X, they add: "The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro."

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, reported that Russia sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in US-Russia relations.