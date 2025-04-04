$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 250 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7462 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192106 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111360 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371359 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297957 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211952 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243241 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112960 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371308 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297931 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8850 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33345 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59843 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116354 views
News by theme

Bitcoin is stable, but other cryptocurrencies are falling due to Trump's tariffs

Bitcoin has stabilized amid expectations of new tariffs from Trump, but most other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, have lost value.

Economy • April 2, 07:50 AM • 7810 views

Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times

In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2. 1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.

Economy • April 2, 06:29 AM • 18955 views

Bitcoin falls below $80,000: what is happening in the crypto market after Trump's statements

Bitcoin dropped by 2. 4% to $80,289 following Trump's announcement of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Other cryptocurrencies are also showing declines, including ETH, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Economy • March 11, 09:48 AM • 18708 views

Bitcoin collapsed after Trump's decision to create a cryptocurrency reserve

Bitcoin fell by 11% to $82,300 following Trump's announcement of the creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Ethereum, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies also suffered significant losses amid new trade tariffs.

Economy • March 10, 09:12 AM • 19090 views

The cryptocurrency market is falling, despite the Bitcoin reserve created in the USA

Trump's decree on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve from confiscated assets disappointed investors. BTC fell to $84,717, while major altcoins lost between 3.4% and 7.8% of their value.

Economy • March 7, 02:26 PM • 29798 views

Trump announces the creation of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve

Donald Trump has announced the inclusion of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Cardano in the new US Strategic Crypto Reserve. After the announcement, the rates of the mentioned cryptocurrencies showed a significant increase - from 10% to 63%.

Economy • March 2, 10:19 PM • 47030 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.

Economy • February 28, 10:17 AM • 110328 views

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.

Economy • February 28, 07:54 AM • 30855 views

Incredible robbery on the Bybit crypto exchange: billions were stolen due to hacking of a secure wallet - expertise

Crypto exchange Bybit has published the results of a $1. 46 billion hack. The FBI confirms the involvement of the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group in the attack through a compromised Safe wallet.

News of the World • February 27, 07:53 AM • 27443 views

Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.

Economy • February 25, 08:36 AM • 30832 views

DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer

Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.

News of the World • February 24, 04:22 PM • 25342 views

ByBit crypto exchange hacked for $1.4 billion in ETH

Crypto exchange ByBit was attacked by hackers, who withdrew $1. 4 billion in ETH to four Ethereum addresses. CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack was carried out through malicious code in a smart contract.

News of the World • February 21, 06:18 PM • 34425 views

Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of the crypto wallet with revolutionary functionality. The company has already launched testing with a focus group and created a special website for the upcoming release.

Business News • February 14, 04:57 PM • 52929 views

Gold prices rise, approaching record highs

Spot gold rose 0. 5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The growth occurred amid a weakening dollar and new trade tariffs from Trump.

Economy • February 13, 01:39 PM • 38313 views

Bitcoin rises amid market caution over Trump's tariffs and expected inflation data

Bitcoin added 1. 3% to reach $98,435 due to new US trade tariffs and expectations for inflation data. Most altcoins also rose, with Cardano leading the way with a 15.5% jump.

Economy • February 11, 11:38 AM • 31595 views

Bitcoin recovers after falling, but remains under pressure from economic instability

Bitcoin rose by 1. 3% after falling to reach $97,873 amid expectations of new US inflation data. Strategy acquired an additional 7,633 BTC for $742.4 million, increasing its assets to 478,740 BTC.

Economy • February 10, 03:38 PM • 29456 views

Bitcoin falls for the second week in a row amid global instability

Bitcoin dropped 1. 6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.

Economy • February 7, 08:06 AM • 27500 views

Bitcoin price drops to $97.7 thousand: what's happening on the crypto market

Bitcoin dropped to $97. 7 thousand due to trade tensions between the US and China. MicroStrategy recorded its fourth quarterly loss in a row, but continues to increase its crypto assets.

Economy • February 6, 08:52 AM • 24833 views

Bitcoin loses ground: price drops to $97,600 amid geopolitical tensions

Bitcoin dropped to $97,600 due to escalating trade tensions between the US and China. The SEC is cutting its cryptocurrency regulation unit amid the Trump administration's policies.

Economy • February 5, 07:56 AM • 27871 views

Bitcoin is recovering: the rate has reached $100 thousand after Trump's decision to cancel duties

The cryptocurrency market recovered after Trump's decision to postpone the introduction of tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin reached $100,000, and most altcoins rose by 5-13% after the previous drop.

Economy • February 4, 07:37 AM • 30951 views

Cryptocurrencies fell by an average of 20-30%

The cryptocurrency market suffered a sharp decline after Trump imposed new trade tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin hit a three-week low, and ether lost a quarter of its value in three days.

Economy • February 3, 11:24 AM • 40058 views

Bitcoin is falling: Trump's trade duties hit cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency market plummeted after Trump imposed new trade duties on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin dropped to $91,695, and Ether lost 22.7% of its value due to the outflow of investors from risky assets.

Economy • February 3, 07:48 AM • 35635 views

Trump, duties, and uncertainty: bitcoin dips to $104,000

The cryptocurrency market is showing instability due to Trump's statements about the possible introduction of 100% duties for the BRICS countries. Bitcoin fell by 1.1% after threats of new trade restrictions with Canada, Mexico, and China.

Economy • January 31, 08:00 AM • 30997 views

Bitcoin price stabilizes at $105 thousand: what is happening on the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin rose to $105. 3 thousand after the Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged. Tesla revalued its crypto assets according to new standards, adding $600 million to its profit.

Economy • January 30, 09:31 AM • 27302 views

Bitcoin fell below $100 thousand after Trump's new statements

The cryptocurrency market is showing a general decline, with bitcoin dropping to $98,000. The worst hit was the $TRUMP token, which lost 14% of its value amid tariff threats from the US president.

Economy • January 27, 07:44 AM • 109075 views

Bitcoin sets a new record before Trump's inauguration

Bitcoin hit a historic high of $109,241, up 5. 5%. The growth came after Donald and Melania Trump launched memecoins that shook up the cryptocurrency market.

Economy • January 20, 08:38 AM • 33134 views

Bitcoin grew in price amid MicroStrategy's plans to issue more shares

Bitcoin rose by 0. 32% after MicroStrategy announced plans to issue additional shares to buy cryptocurrency. The company has already acquired $561 million worth of tokens at an average price close to a record high.

Economy • December 26, 10:57 AM • 15542 views

Fourth day in the red: bitcoin loses value to $94 thousand

Bitcoin has been declining for the fourth day in a row, falling to $94,000 after a recent record of $108,000. The Fed announced only two rate cuts instead of four, which triggered a drop in the cryptocurrency market.

Economy • December 24, 08:50 AM • 15390 views

Bitcoin fell amid statements by the head of the US central bank: what happened

Bitcoin fell by 2. 6% to $101,153 after the Fed chairman's comments about the impossibility of the central bank accumulating cryptocurrency. The drop came amid Trump's plans to create a state bitcoin reserve.

Economy • December 19, 11:53 AM • 16273 views

Bitcoin price exceeds $107 thousand: the market hopes for strategic reserves

Bitcoin has set a new all-time high of $107,822 amid Trump's announcement of a possible creation of a government cryptocurrency reserve. Other cryptocurrencies are also showing growth, and traders are awaiting the Fed's rate decision.

Economy • December 17, 05:20 PM • 20529 views