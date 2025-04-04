Bitcoin has stabilized amid expectations of new tariffs from Trump, but most other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, have lost value.
In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2. 1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin dropped by 2. 4% to $80,289 following Trump's announcement of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Other cryptocurrencies are also showing declines, including ETH, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.
Bitcoin fell by 11% to $82,300 following Trump's announcement of the creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Ethereum, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies also suffered significant losses amid new trade tariffs.
Trump's decree on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve from confiscated assets disappointed investors. BTC fell to $84,717, while major altcoins lost between 3.4% and 7.8% of their value.
Donald Trump has announced the inclusion of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Cardano in the new US Strategic Crypto Reserve. After the announcement, the rates of the mentioned cryptocurrencies showed a significant increase - from 10% to 63%.
Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.
Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.
Crypto exchange Bybit has published the results of a $1. 46 billion hack. The FBI confirms the involvement of the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group in the attack through a compromised Safe wallet.
Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.
Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.
Crypto exchange ByBit was attacked by hackers, who withdrew $1. 4 billion in ETH to four Ethereum addresses. CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack was carried out through malicious code in a smart contract.
On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of the crypto wallet with revolutionary functionality. The company has already launched testing with a focus group and created a special website for the upcoming release.
Spot gold rose 0. 5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The growth occurred amid a weakening dollar and new trade tariffs from Trump.
Bitcoin added 1. 3% to reach $98,435 due to new US trade tariffs and expectations for inflation data. Most altcoins also rose, with Cardano leading the way with a 15.5% jump.
Bitcoin rose by 1. 3% after falling to reach $97,873 amid expectations of new US inflation data. Strategy acquired an additional 7,633 BTC for $742.4 million, increasing its assets to 478,740 BTC.
Bitcoin dropped 1. 6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.
Bitcoin dropped to $97. 7 thousand due to trade tensions between the US and China. MicroStrategy recorded its fourth quarterly loss in a row, but continues to increase its crypto assets.
Bitcoin dropped to $97,600 due to escalating trade tensions between the US and China. The SEC is cutting its cryptocurrency regulation unit amid the Trump administration's policies.
The cryptocurrency market recovered after Trump's decision to postpone the introduction of tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin reached $100,000, and most altcoins rose by 5-13% after the previous drop.
The cryptocurrency market suffered a sharp decline after Trump imposed new trade tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin hit a three-week low, and ether lost a quarter of its value in three days.
The cryptocurrency market plummeted after Trump imposed new trade duties on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin dropped to $91,695, and Ether lost 22.7% of its value due to the outflow of investors from risky assets.
The cryptocurrency market is showing instability due to Trump's statements about the possible introduction of 100% duties for the BRICS countries. Bitcoin fell by 1.1% after threats of new trade restrictions with Canada, Mexico, and China.
Bitcoin rose to $105. 3 thousand after the Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged. Tesla revalued its crypto assets according to new standards, adding $600 million to its profit.
The cryptocurrency market is showing a general decline, with bitcoin dropping to $98,000. The worst hit was the $TRUMP token, which lost 14% of its value amid tariff threats from the US president.
Bitcoin hit a historic high of $109,241, up 5. 5%. The growth came after Donald and Melania Trump launched memecoins that shook up the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin rose by 0. 32% after MicroStrategy announced plans to issue additional shares to buy cryptocurrency. The company has already acquired $561 million worth of tokens at an average price close to a record high.
Bitcoin has been declining for the fourth day in a row, falling to $94,000 after a recent record of $108,000. The Fed announced only two rate cuts instead of four, which triggered a drop in the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin fell by 2. 6% to $101,153 after the Fed chairman's comments about the impossibility of the central bank accumulating cryptocurrency. The drop came amid Trump's plans to create a state bitcoin reserve.
Bitcoin has set a new all-time high of $107,822 amid Trump's announcement of a possible creation of a government cryptocurrency reserve. Other cryptocurrencies are also showing growth, and traders are awaiting the Fed's rate decision.