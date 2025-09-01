Bitcoin price reached a 2-month low of around $107,000 amid anticipation of US employment data

On Monday, Bitcoin fell to a two-month low below $108,000 due to significant sell-offs from inactive "whale" wallets and reduced inflows into ETFs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last trading 0.8% lower at $107,994.6 as of 02:42 AM ET (06:42 GMT). Earlier in the session, it fell to $107,274.6, its lowest level since early July.

Media reports showed that a long-inactive whale transferred large amounts of cryptocurrency for conversion to Ether, following a similar move earlier, signaling a renewed profit-taking among large holders.

Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US continued to show outflows, in stark contrast to strong inflows into Ethereum ETFs throughout August, highlighting a shift in investor preferences in cryptocurrency markets.

Bitcoin's pullback also coincided with seasonal caution, as September has historically seen declines, often referred to as "red September," as traditional markets show higher volatility during this period.

Traders believe there is an 89% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its September 16-17 meeting.

Expectations intensified after Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated at the Jackson Hole conference that policymakers are prepared to adjust policy if inflation continues to moderate and the labor market shows signs of cooling.

Data released on Friday showed that the core US PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose in line with expectations.

Attention now turns to Friday's August non-farm payrolls report, which will be crucial for cementing bets on Fed rate cuts.

Broader market headwinds, including President Trump's changing tariff rhetoric and attempts to influence the Federal Reserve, are adding to investor concerns.

Addition

Global financial markets, including the cryptocurrency market, immediately reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about progress in relations with China. The price of Bitcoin rose to almost $105,000 per coin.

Fintech expert and co-founder of the Ukrainian fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka noted in a comment for UNN that this confirms: cryptocurrency has long ceased to be a purely speculative asset and has become part of the global macro-financial system. According to her, digital assets sensitively react to positive expectations, especially when it comes to a possible easing of regulatory pressure or strengthening of trust from institutions.

Sosiedka emphasized that the growth affected not only Bitcoin - the prices of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also rose and are approaching $3,000 per coin.