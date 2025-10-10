Bitcoin drops to $121,000: traders take profits after record growth

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
07:24 AM • 4440 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
06:38 AM • 11299 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 10735 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 20938 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 42294 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 34224 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 40885 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41916 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 70803 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65335 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
Debris of downed drones recorded in several locations in Kyiv - KMVAOctober 9, 10:38 PM • 5708 views
Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualtiesOctober 9, 11:10 PM • 8836 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 36965 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 21609 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 17824 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59608 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 70803 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65335 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 54715 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 85697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Olena Sosedka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59608 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 26734 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 40966 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 57342 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 70956 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The New York Times

Bitcoin drops to $121,000: traders take profits after record growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

The price of Bitcoin fell to $121,525.6 after reaching a record high of over $126,000. The drop is attributed to profit-taking and investor uncertainty about the economic situation in the US.

Bitcoin drops to $121,000: traders take profits after record growth

Bitcoin's price fell to $121,000 after a record jump to over $126,000. Investors are taking profits, and the market is fluctuating due to uncertainty and the economic situation in the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

By 01:53 AM ET (05:53 GMT), Bitcoin had fallen 0.5% to $121,525.6.

 - the publication writes.

It is noted that this week Bitcoin showed restrained dynamics, "despite reaching a record high of over $126,000." At the same time, Bitcoin still shows a growth of about 6.2% in October, which is traditionally a successful month for the coin.

Last year, Bitcoin grew by almost 11% in October, but this figure was surpassed by a record jump of 37% in November after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. The current cryptocurrency decline is explained by profit-taking and "investor uncertainty about the long-term reliability of corporate treasury bonds."

Investors also remained wary of the US government shutdown, while uncertainty over the trajectory of interest rates curbed Bitcoin's growth, the publication indicates.

Bitcoin "is not an asset class"

Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK's largest retail investment platform, told investors this week that Bitcoin "has no intrinsic value," despite landmark regulatory changes regarding crypto investing in the country. And also that cryptocurrency does not have characteristics that would require its inclusion in growth or income portfolios.

Hargreaves issued the warning immediately after the UK's Financial Conduct Authority lifted a four-year ban on retail investors owning crypto products. Retail buyers will now be able to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through regulated exchanges, similar to the US decision in early 2024 that allowed the creation of crypto-asset exchange-traded funds.

However, Hargreaves did not rule out the possibility of offering crypto products on its platform, acknowledging that some clients still "wish to speculate with cryptocurrency."

Cryptocurrency price today

On Friday, the cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm, with prices ranging from stable to slight declines.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, fell 1.4% to $4,365.73, while XRP remained almost unchanged at $2.8255. Solana lost 2% of its value, Cardano added 0.4%, and Binance Coin fell 2.7%, retreating from its record high earlier in the week.

Among meme tokens, Dogecoin rose 1.5%, and $TRUMP fell 2.3%.

Which stocks should you buy?

Artificial intelligence is changing the stock market. Investing.com's ProPicks AI platform uses advanced algorithms to select dozens of successful stock portfolios, the publication writes.

Since the beginning of the year, three out of four global portfolios have outperformed their benchmarks, with 98% of assets remaining profitable. The flagship Tech Titans strategy has doubled the S&P 500's performance in 18 months, including notable surges from companies like Super Micro Computer (+185%) and AppLovin (+157%).

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Bitcoin rose by almost 10%, updating its all-time high to over $125,000, thanks to record inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and seasonal October optimism. The macroeconomic situation in the US and the weakening dollar also contributed to the growth, making cryptocurrencies attractive to investors.

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Olena Sosedka
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States