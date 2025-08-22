EU accelerates digital euro launch after US stablecoin law

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
05:52 AM • 4828 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 15763 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 32586 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 33569 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 40965 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 23244 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 34047 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72199 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79354 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81994 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.8m/s
70%
741mm
Popular news
Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submergedVideoAugust 21, 10:38 PM • 7028 views
Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - BloombergAugust 22, 12:11 AM • 5826 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 10102 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 12696 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhoto03:12 AM • 10125 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 32586 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 7626 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 40965 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 112738 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 136719 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Tulsi Gabbard
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 10241 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 77371 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 71193 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 69467 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 95748 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
Cruise missile
Football

EU accelerates digital euro launch after US stablecoin law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The European Union is accelerating the launch of the digital euro due to a new US stablecoin law, which has raised concerns about the competitiveness of the European currency. The placement of the digital euro on public blockchain platforms, such as Ethereum or Solana, is being considered.

EU accelerates digital euro launch after US stablecoin law

The European Union is accelerating work on launching a digital euro after the US passed a landmark law regulating the stablecoin market worth over $288 billion. The new American rules have raised concerns in Brussels about the competitiveness of the European currency and its role in the global financial system. This is reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to FT sources, EU officials are considering the possibility of placing the digital euro not only on a private but also on a public blockchain platform, such as Ethereum or Solana. Previously, this option was rejected due to privacy risks, but the rapid progress of the US has forced European regulators to "reconsider their approach."

What threatens the dominance of the dollar

The use of dollar stablecoins could push the euro out of international settlements.

There is a risk that European deposits will "flow" to the US. The dollar could further strengthen its position in cross-border payments.

Europe cannot afford excessive dependence on foreign payment solutions

- emphasized Piero Cipollone, member of the ECB's Executive Board.

Who is already ahead

China is actively implementing the digital yuan.

The UK is considering a digital pound.

In the US, stablecoins are issued by companies like Circle and Tether, while major banks such as Citi and JPMorgan are preparing to launch their own tokens.

Although euro stablecoins already exist, the largest of which belongs to Circle with a capitalization of $225 million, the creation of a digital euro by the ECB would solidify the region's strategic autonomy and reduce dependence on dollar tokens.

The ECB stated that it is exploring various technologies - both centralized and decentralized, including distributed ledger technologies. The final decision on the architecture of the digital euro has not yet been made.

Ether catches up with Bitcoin: crypto market rises to historical highs8/13/25, 5:30 PM • 6175 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Cryptocurrency
Euro
United States dollar
European Central Bank
Ethereum
JPMorgan Chase
Financial Times
European Union
United Kingdom
China
United States
Hungary