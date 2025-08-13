Ether catches up with Bitcoin: crypto market rises to historical highs

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 4262 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 23041 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 30764 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 57658 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 32652 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 55674 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 63692 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 34462 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 77755 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84360 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.3m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 61128 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 40672 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 20062 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 44739 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 24188 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 57641 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 55663 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 63684 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 77745 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 52281 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 102 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 12013 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 40678 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 61134 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 28445 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Diia (service)
Fox News
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

Ether catches up with Bitcoin: crypto market rises to historical highs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Ether shows a surge in demand, raising the total market capitalization to a record $4.2 trillion. Bitcoin is trading above $120,600, Ether is approaching its 2021 record.

Ether catches up with Bitcoin: crypto market rises to historical highs

Bitcoin and Ether are close to record prices, with investors massively investing in the second largest cryptocurrency. Ether is showing an incredible surge in demand, raising the total market capitalization to a record $4.2 trillion.

This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As of Wednesday morning in New York, Bitcoin was trading at over $120,600 — just 2% below its July peak. Ether, on the other hand, has overcome a long period of stagnation and is only 3% away from its 2021 record value. The second largest token stimulated the growth of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization to a historical $4.2 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

The record demand for Ether is supported by significant investments in funds working with the token and an increase in the number of "treasury" companies that accumulate Ethereum following Michael Saylor's strategy for Bitcoin.

The total amount of Ether in such organizations exceeded $17 billion, according to StrategicEthReserve.xyz.

Shares of ETHZilla, a biotechnology treasury company controlled by billionaire Peter Thiel, rose by more than 50% in pre-market trading, and Tuesday brought a rise of more than 200% after the announcement of owning 82,186 Ethereum tokens.

According to Bloomberg, US spot Ether ETFs attracted over $1.7 billion in net inflows in August, while Bitcoin funds experienced outflows of $436 million.

For the first time, nine Ether ETFs surpassed twelve Bitcoin counterparts in trading activity. Open interest in Ether futures also reached a record $66 billion (Coinglass).

According to Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered, the adoption of the GENIUS Act in the US in July, which promotes the mass adoption of stablecoins, will indirectly increase Ethereum activity, as more than half of stablecoins are based on this token. This opens the way for more active work of decentralized finance (DeFi), where ETH holds a dominant position.

Standard Chartered predicts that Ether could reach $7,500 by the end of 2025, compared to the previous target of $4,000, highlighting the incredible growth potential of the second largest cryptocurrency.

Addition

Global financial markets, including the cryptocurrency market, immediately reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about progress in relations with China. The price of Bitcoin rose to almost $105,000 per coin.

Fintech expert and co-founder of the Ukrainian fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka commented for UNN that this confirms: cryptocurrency has long ceased to be a purely speculative asset and has become part of the global macro-financial system. According to her, digital assets sensitively react to positive expectations, especially when it comes to a possible easing of regulatory pressure or strengthening of trust from institutions.

Sosedka emphasized that the growth affected not only Bitcoin — the prices of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also rose and are approaching $3,000 per coin.

Bitcoin is an indicator not only of financial but also of political conjuncture. Since digital assets are not controlled by governments, they are especially sensitive to signals from major players

- added the expert.

Recall

The Bitcoin exchange rate rose to $122,000, approaching its historical high of $123,205. The growth is driven by the interest of large investors and corporate treasuries.

Stepan Haftko

Finance
Peter Thiel
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
New York City
China
United States