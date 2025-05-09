German police shut down eXch, a cryptocurrency money laundering platform: €34 million confiscated

$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7484 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14764 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23879 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16592 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48088 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41496 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36410 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45916 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69158 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99144 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 23879 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16714 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48088 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127024 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147357 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17124 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26824 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141154 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154184 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89354 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

German police shut down eXch, a cryptocurrency money laundering platform: €34 million confiscated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

German police have shut down the eXch.cx platform used for cryptocurrency laundering. During the operation, 34 million euros in cryptocurrency were confiscated.

German police shut down eXch, a cryptocurrency money laundering platform: €34 million confiscated

The website eXch.cx and other internet addresses allowed users to exchange cryptocurrencies for other cryptocurrencies. Users were deliberately advertised that the platform "takes no measures against money laundering".

Reports UNN with reference to Stern.

Details

In Germany, the eXch crypto exchange service was disabled, and cryptocurrencies worth a total of 34 million euros were seized. This is the third largest seizure of crypto assets in the history of the German Federal Criminal Police Office, Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement on Friday. Dutch officials were also involved in the operation. Frozen assets included Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Dash.

The platform used the eXch.cx domain and various other addresses that allowed users to exchange various cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, the platform was previously accessible both through the regular Internet and through the darknet. In general, the service has existed since 2014 and was located in Germany. Since its launch, crypto assets worth approximately $1.9 billion have been transferred.

Initially, the operators announced that they would stop providing services on May 1, and this happened soon after. The authorities foresaw this by seizing the property on April 30.

Prosecutors suspect that part of the $1.5 billion stolen from the Bybit crypto exchange, which was hacked on February 21, may have been exchanged through eXch.

Currently, eXch operators are suspected of money laundering for commercial reasons and managing a criminal trading platform on the Internet.

Let us remind you

The ByBit crypto exchange was attacked by hackers, withdrawing $1.4 billion in ETH to four Ethereum addresses. CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack was carried out through malicious code in the smart contract.

North Korean hackers converted hundreds of millions after the ByBit hack of $1.5 billion10.03.25, 14:59 • 13941 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Germany
