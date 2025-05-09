German police shut down eXch, a cryptocurrency money laundering platform: €34 million confiscated

The website eXch.cx and other internet addresses allowed users to exchange cryptocurrencies for other cryptocurrencies. Users were deliberately advertised that the platform "takes no measures against money laundering".

In Germany, the eXch crypto exchange service was disabled, and cryptocurrencies worth a total of 34 million euros were seized. This is the third largest seizure of crypto assets in the history of the German Federal Criminal Police Office, Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement on Friday. Dutch officials were also involved in the operation. Frozen assets included Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Dash.

The platform used the eXch.cx domain and various other addresses that allowed users to exchange various cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, the platform was previously accessible both through the regular Internet and through the darknet. In general, the service has existed since 2014 and was located in Germany. Since its launch, crypto assets worth approximately $1.9 billion have been transferred.

Initially, the operators announced that they would stop providing services on May 1, and this happened soon after. The authorities foresaw this by seizing the property on April 30.

Prosecutors suspect that part of the $1.5 billion stolen from the Bybit crypto exchange, which was hacked on February 21, may have been exchanged through eXch.

Currently, eXch operators are suspected of money laundering for commercial reasons and managing a criminal trading platform on the Internet.

The ByBit crypto exchange was attacked by hackers, withdrawing $1.4 billion in ETH to four Ethereum addresses. CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack was carried out through malicious code in the smart contract.

North Korean hackers converted hundreds of millions after the ByBit hack of $1.5 billion