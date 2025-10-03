$41.220.08
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Bitcoin price surged to $120,000 amid seasonal optimism and liquidity expectations

Bitcoin price reached a seven-week high of $120,052, its highest value since mid-August. The surge is supported by seasonal optimism and expectations of liquidity inflow due to a possible US government shutdown.

Bitcoin price surged to $120,000 amid seasonal optimism and liquidity expectations

The price of Bitcoin continues to rise, reaching a seven-week high of around $120,000, paving the way for a significant weekly gain. Investors are optimistic due to increased liquidity after the expected US government shutdown, Investing.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

As of October 3, Bitcoin was trading at $120,052, up 1.2% from previous figures and its highest value since mid-August. The day before, there was a brief price jump - over $121,000. During the week, the cryptocurrency recovered almost 10% after a sharp drop in late September due to a wave of liquidations that affected billions of dollars in leveraged positions.

Dollar, euro, or crypto? What investments should Ukrainians choose after the Fed's rate review?16.09.25, 11:21 • 3354 views

Analysts note that strong demand for cryptocurrency and an influx of funds into US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds support seasonal optimism. At the same time, a potential US government shutdown could catalyze a short-term influx of liquidity into alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, due to delayed publication of key economic data and restrictions on Treasury operations.

Amid these trends, CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading of cryptocurrency futures and options starting in early 2026, which meets the growing demand for continuous trading. In 2025, activity in CME crypto products broke records: open interest reached $39 billion in September, and average daily volume increased by 230% compared to last year.

Bitcoin price reached a 2-month low of around $107,000 amid anticipation of US employment data01.09.25, 11:00 • 5732 views

Among other cryptocurrencies, market leaders also showed growth: Ethereum rose 1.8% to $4,482.92, XRP - 1.6% to $3.02. Solana added 3%, while Cardano remained at the previous level, and Polygon decreased by 0.5%. Meme tokens, including Dogecoin and $TRUMP, remained virtually unchanged.

Recall

Fintech expert and co-founder of the Ukrainian fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, in a comment for UNN noted that cryptocurrency has long ceased to be a purely speculative asset and has become part of the global macro-financial system. According to her, digital assets are sensitively reacting to positive expectations, especially when it comes to a possible easing of regulatory pressure or strengthening of trust from institutions.

Sosedka emphasized that the growth affected not only Bitcoin - the prices of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also rose and are approaching $3,000 per coin.

Bitcoin is an indicator not only of financial but also of political conjuncture. Since digital assets are not controlled by governments, they react particularly sensitively to signals from major players

- added the expert.

Ukrainians spent almost a billion dollars on bitcoins in a year - EBRD25.09.25, 12:47 • 2622 views

Stepan Haftko

