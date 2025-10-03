Bitcoin price surged to $120,000 amid seasonal optimism and liquidity expectations

The price of Bitcoin continues to rise, reaching a seven-week high of around $120,000, paving the way for a significant weekly gain. Investors are optimistic due to increased liquidity after the expected US government shutdown, Investing.com reports, writes UNN.

As of October 3, Bitcoin was trading at $120,052, up 1.2% from previous figures and its highest value since mid-August. The day before, there was a brief price jump - over $121,000. During the week, the cryptocurrency recovered almost 10% after a sharp drop in late September due to a wave of liquidations that affected billions of dollars in leveraged positions.

Analysts note that strong demand for cryptocurrency and an influx of funds into US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds support seasonal optimism. At the same time, a potential US government shutdown could catalyze a short-term influx of liquidity into alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, due to delayed publication of key economic data and restrictions on Treasury operations.

Amid these trends, CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading of cryptocurrency futures and options starting in early 2026, which meets the growing demand for continuous trading. In 2025, activity in CME crypto products broke records: open interest reached $39 billion in September, and average daily volume increased by 230% compared to last year.

Among other cryptocurrencies, market leaders also showed growth: Ethereum rose 1.8% to $4,482.92, XRP - 1.6% to $3.02. Solana added 3%, while Cardano remained at the previous level, and Polygon decreased by 0.5%. Meme tokens, including Dogecoin and $TRUMP, remained virtually unchanged.

Fintech expert and co-founder of the Ukrainian fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, in a comment for UNN noted that cryptocurrency has long ceased to be a purely speculative asset and has become part of the global macro-financial system. According to her, digital assets are sensitively reacting to positive expectations, especially when it comes to a possible easing of regulatory pressure or strengthening of trust from institutions.

Sosedka emphasized that the growth affected not only Bitcoin - the prices of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also rose and are approaching $3,000 per coin.

Bitcoin is an indicator not only of financial but also of political conjuncture. Since digital assets are not controlled by governments, they react particularly sensitively to signals from major players - added the expert.

