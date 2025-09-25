Ukrainians spent almost a billion dollars on bitcoins in a year - EBRD

Between July 2023 and July 2024, Ukrainians spent almost a billion dollars on Bitcoin purchases. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Ukraine has become one of the world leaders in cryptocurrency usage. According to the Global Crypto Adoption Index 2024 by Chainalysis, it is surpassed only by India, Nigeria, Indonesia, the USA, and Vietnam.

According to the EBRD report, over the year, Ukraine received $106 billion in cryptocurrency inflows and spent $882 million in hryvnia equivalent on Bitcoin purchases. The current surge in crypto activity is attributed to professional transactions ranging from $10,000 to $1 million.

At the same time, despite its activity, cryptocurrency investment is still not legalized in Ukraine.

Earlier, financial technology expert Olena Sosedka told UNN how Ukraine's financial sector could change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies. According to her, the legalization of cryptocurrencies will allow attracting investments, increasing the country's competitiveness, creating mechanisms for user protection, and additionally replenishing the budget by billions of hryvnias.