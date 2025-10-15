Bitcoin price stabilized at $112,000 amid US-China trade tensions

Bitcoin stabilized after a sharp drop on Wednesday, as cryptocurrency markets found themselves caught between escalating trade tensions between the United States and China and growing confidence that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in October. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell to $109,000 on Tuesday before recovering somewhat, and by 01:30 AM ET (05:30 GMT) was trading 0.2% lower at $112,292.5.

Renewed trade tensions between the US and China have been the biggest concern for Bitcoin in recent sessions, with the cryptocurrency falling to $103,000 during a sudden weekend crash.

While the coin recovered sharply from initial losses, it remained significantly below its recent all-time high of over $126,000. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets received some support from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Tuesday.

Powell warned of a potential end to the Fed's quantitative tightening monetary policy, which largely struck markets as "dovish." The Fed chairman also noted growing uncertainty about the US economy, especially amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Powell's comments fueled increasing confidence that the Fed would cut rates at its meeting in late October. Markets are pricing in a 99.6% chance of a 25 basis point cut, compared to 97.4% seen last week, as shown by CME Fedwatch.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said on Tuesday that it had invested an undisclosed sum in Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX as part of its efforts to strengthen its position in India and the Middle East.

CoinDCX separately stated that the investment valued the exchange at $2.45 billion, significantly higher than the less than $1 billion valuation reported earlier this year. The exchange also said that Coinbase has been an investor in CoinDCX since 2020.

Previous reports suggested that Coinbase was interested in acquiring CoinDCX. The American cryptocurrency exchange recently received approval to provide services in India but has largely lagged behind competitors such as Binance in establishing itself in the world's largest cryptocurrency user base.

Recent data showed that India leads the world in cryptocurrency adoption, with over 100 million holders in the country as of the end of 2024.

On Wednesday, cryptocurrency prices generally rose slightly as risk appetite improved after Powell's comments.

The world's No. 2 cryptocurrency, Ether, rose 1% to $4,111.32, while XRP fell 0.2% to $2.5016.

Solana and Cardano rose 2.4% and 0.4% respectively, while BNB fell 3.5%.

Among meme tokens, Dogecoin and $TRUMP each rose 0.5%.

Addition

US President Donald Trump has become one of the largest private owners of Bitcoin in the United States. The estimated value of his crypto assets is $870. This indicates a significant shift in Trump's wealth structure towards digital assets.