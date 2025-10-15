$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 16853 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 32935 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26822 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27209 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24319 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18841 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17881 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34737 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34753 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13870 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
News by theme
Bitcoin price stabilized at $112,000 amid US-China trade tensions

Bitcoin stabilized after a fall, trading at $112,292. 5, amid trade tensions between the US and China. Markets expect a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October with a 99.6% probability.

Economy • October 15, 07:45 AM • 2308 views
Exclusive
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses

On October 11, 2025, the crypto exchange Binance suffered a market collapse of $19 billion due to an architectural flaw in the crypto exchange's system. How this could have been avoided - UNN was explained by fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka.

Economy • October 14, 12:47 PM • 67388 views
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $126,000Photo

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,000, according to Binance exchange data. Its value subsequently dropped to $125,000.

Economy • October 6, 07:31 PM • 4417 views
Trump's crypto project brought the family $6 billion in wealth

The Trump family earned up to $6 billion through the World Liberty crypto project, drawing criticism regarding potential political influence. The company claims independence from politics, and its value has surpassed Trump's real estate holdings.

Economy • September 2, 01:58 PM • 4197 views