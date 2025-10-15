Bitcoin stabilized after a fall, trading at $112,292. 5, amid trade tensions between the US and China. Markets
expect a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October with a 99.6% probability.
On October 11, 2025, the crypto exchange Binance suffered a market collapse of $19 billion due to an architectural flaw in the
crypto exchange's system. How this could have been avoided - UNN was explained by fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech
Solutions Olena Sosedka.
Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,000, according to Binance exchange data. Its value subsequently dropped to $125,000.
The Trump family earned up to $6 billion through the World Liberty crypto project, drawing criticism regarding potential political
influence. The company claims independence from politics, and its value has surpassed Trump's real estate holdings.