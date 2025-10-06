Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $126,000
Kyiv • UNN
Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,000, according to Binance exchange data. Its value subsequently dropped to $125,000.
Today, the value of Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,000, UNN reports with reference to the Binance exchange.
Details
Bitcoin's value peaked at $126,000.
However, the value subsequently declined again and stands at $125,000.
Bitcoin price surged to $120,000 amid seasonal optimism and liquidity expectations03.10.25, 11:40 • 2961 view