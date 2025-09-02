Trump's crypto project brought the family $6 billion in wealth

$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 49689 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 89916 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 106207 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 59748 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 121005 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 45474 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 81579 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52712 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107495 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 207379 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 207146 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 196642 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 193590 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 187758 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 24817 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 89988 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector

Exclusive

08:46 AM • 106274 views
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 106274 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 67893 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 121061 views
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 26 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 18815 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 22210 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 37356 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 81607 views
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News
The Guardian
Fake news

Trump's crypto project brought the family $6 billion in wealth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The Trump family earned up to $6 billion through the World Liberty crypto project, drawing criticism regarding potential political influence. The company claims independence from politics, and its value has surpassed Trump's real estate holdings.

Trump's crypto project brought the family $6 billion in wealth

The Trump family has amassed an estimated $6 billion fortune through the World Liberty crypto project, sparking a wave of criticism. Opponents believe that the company's rapid growth could become a tool for political influence on the White House, writes UNN with reference to WSJ.

On Monday, the Trump family accumulated a paper fortune of up to $6 billion after their flagship cryptocurrency company opened trading in a new digital currency.

- the publication notes.

The World Liberty crypto project has become the center of discussions. Critics believe that the company's growth is stimulated by partners and investors who expect favors from the White House.

One example cited is the market for the USD1 stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar and issued by World Liberty. It is largely supported by the crypto exchange Binance, whose founder was convicted and is now seeking a presidential pardon.

The White House rejects these accusations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized: "neither the president nor his family have ever had or will ever have a conflict of interest."

The company's head, Zach Witkoff (son of presidential envoy Steve Witkoff), emphasized that World Liberty is a private business and not connected to politics, though he added: "undoubtedly, President Trump is the greatest president of all time."

The company states that the long-term value of their cryptocurrency will be ensured by ambitious development plans, including the launch of a mobile application.

"This is not some meme coin," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted after the project's launch.

Among those who supported World Liberty is Lorenzo Protocol. Its chief operating officer, Ted Tobar, announced that he plans to invest in the WLFI token. It gives holders voting rights in certain company management processes but does not provide a share in profits.

Launch of a new cryptocurrency

This launch is similar to an initial public offering, in which a cryptocurrency called WLFI can now be bought and sold on the open market, like shares of a publicly traded company. Previously, people who privately bought WLFI from Trump's venture fund, World Liberty Financial, could not exchange their tokens.

The trading debut is likely the biggest financial success for the president's family since the inauguration, the publication notes. The Trump family, including President Trump himself, owns just under a quarter of all existing WLFI tokens. Three of Trump's sons are co-founders of World Liberty, and the president himself is named an "honorary co-founder."

World Liberty claims that the tokens of founders and team members remain "locked," meaning they still cannot sell them. But the launch of trading now determines the real valuation of their assets, which was previously estimated based on private sales.

WLFI is likely now the Trumps' most valuable asset, surpassing their long-standing real estate portfolio. Although the president's family continues to strike real estate deals around the world since taking office, the biggest initial impact has been the rapidly growing crypto business.

President Trump helped launch World Liberty a year ago during the election campaign, stating that it would help "make America great again, this time with cryptocurrency."

World Liberty's growth this year came after the president oversaw the growth of the crypto industry from the White House, curbing regulation and promoting the potential of private digital currencies to revitalize the US economy.

Before WLFI's trading debut this summer, World Liberty acquired a publicly traded company and raised $750 million in cash from investors to buy cryptocurrency.

"This deal, an unusually cyclical transaction with one party as both buyer and seller, could bring the Trumps about $500 million, as they retain up to three-quarters of the proceeds from token sales," The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

According to data site CoinMarketCap, WLFI trading on cryptocurrency exchanges surged on Monday, with about $1 billion in tokens changing hands within an hour.

On Binance, the most popular exchange, WLFI traded at prices ranging from 24 to 30 cents per token, consistent with prices implied by futures contracts linked to the cryptocurrency that traded there last week. At the higher price, the Trumps' stake is worth over $6 billion.

The addition of stakes in other crypto businesses makes the Trump family's total crypto fortune even larger.

"Trump-affiliated entities control about 80% of $Trump, a so-called memecoin, worth several billion dollars.

A trust owned by Trump owns just over half of the shares in Trump Media, which is listed on the stock exchange and operates his Truth Social platform, and also buys and holds cryptocurrencies. The value of this stake is about $2.5 billion.

Of course, cashing out this newfound wealth can prove difficult, as even a small amount of cryptocurrency sales can lead to price drops.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Donald Trump received over $57 million from the cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial. He also earned millions from golf clubs and merchandise sales, leveraging his popularity.

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States