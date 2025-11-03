Trump said he doesn't know the founder of Binance, whom he himself pardoned: "I don't know anything about this guy"

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 11518 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29679 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 23176 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 25103 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 23214 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32611 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16902 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15183 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29159 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33733 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 30980 views
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: videoVideoNovember 3, 02:09 PM • 8634 views
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to UkraineNovember 3, 02:58 PM • 10685 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 15305 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions06:37 PM • 5148 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29679 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32611 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 30996 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 45469 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 52373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 15321 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 21114 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 31122 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 32037 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 53195 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
TikTok

Trump said he doesn't know the founder of Binance, whom he himself pardoned: "I don't know anything about this guy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

US President Donald Trump said he doesn't know who Changpeng Zhao is, whom he personally pardoned a few days earlier.

Trump said he doesn't know the founder of Binance, whom he himself pardoned: "I don't know anything about this guy"

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not familiar with Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the crypto exchange Binance, despite having signed an order for his pardon last month. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

During an interview for the 60 Minutes program on CBS, Trump was asked why he decided to pardon the Chinese billionaire, who was convicted of facilitating money laundering. In response, he said: "I don't know who he is."

At the same time, Trump mentioned that his sons are actively interested in cryptocurrencies.

Part. The Trump family accumulated a fortune of $6 billion in cryptocurrency

I can only tell you one thing. My sons are enthusiastic about it. I'm glad they're enthusiastic about it, because cryptocurrency is probably a great industry. I think it's good 

— said Trump.

The President also suggested that the founder of Binance might have been a victim of political persecution.

I think this guy was a victim of the weaponization of the Department of Justice 

— noted the American leader.

Addition

Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, was sentenced in 2023 to four months in prison after a deal with the US Department of Justice. Binance was ordered to pay over $4 billion in fines, and Zhao himself – another $50 million.

The scandal surrounding Zhao's pardon erupted because his company had business ties with crypto projects linked to the Trump family, particularly through the firm World Liberty Financial, founded by Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Binance
Donald Trump Jr.
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump