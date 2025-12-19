ObmenAT24 recognized as the most reliable crypto exchanger by Finance.ua

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 17219 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16769 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 30281 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 24506 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16109 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17356 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13458 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25588 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11415 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3416 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60250 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42126 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40277 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46461 views
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

ObmenAT24 recognized as the most reliable crypto exchanger by Finance.ua

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2002 views

ObmenAT24 service topped the Finance.ua rating as the most reliable crypto exchanger.

ObmenAT24 recognized as the most reliable crypto exchanger by Finance.ua

The ObmenAT24 service has been recognized as the best platform for exchanging cryptocurrency for hryvnia according to the Finance.ua portal. The company, which has been operating for almost 10 years, topped the rating due to a combination of online convenience and the possibility of cash exchange.

The history of ObmenAT24 began in 2016. During this time, the platform has adapted to modern realities, offering Ukrainians quick access to financial assets. The main feature that distinguishes this service from competitors is the ability to carry out exchanges not only online, but also in physical branches. Currently, the partner network covers 30 cities in Ukraine and 40 cities abroad. This allows you to safely buy or sell crypto assets (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.) for cash.

For those who prefer online operations, funds are credited in just 1-2 minutes after the cryptocurrency arrives. In particular, for most directions, documents are not required, and where European legislation requires it, a simple KYC system is in place. Users can manage their operations through a responsive website, where all application history is stored in their personal account.

"We focused on transparency and simplicity. The client always sees the final rate without hidden payments, and the verification procedure is reduced to the necessary minimum," the company notes.

First place from Finance.ua confirmed the quality of ObmenAT24 services. Previously, the service was included in the "TopFinance-2025" rating (nomination "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest") and received the prestigious FinAwards'25 award.

Lilia Podolyak

Finance
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Ukraine