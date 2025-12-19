ObmenAT24 recognized as the most reliable crypto exchanger by Finance.ua

The ObmenAT24 service has been recognized as the best platform for exchanging cryptocurrency for hryvnia according to the Finance.ua portal. The company, which has been operating for almost 10 years, topped the rating due to a combination of online convenience and the possibility of cash exchange.

The history of ObmenAT24 began in 2016. During this time, the platform has adapted to modern realities, offering Ukrainians quick access to financial assets. The main feature that distinguishes this service from competitors is the ability to carry out exchanges not only online, but also in physical branches. Currently, the partner network covers 30 cities in Ukraine and 40 cities abroad. This allows you to safely buy or sell crypto assets (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.) for cash.

For those who prefer online operations, funds are credited in just 1-2 minutes after the cryptocurrency arrives. In particular, for most directions, documents are not required, and where European legislation requires it, a simple KYC system is in place. Users can manage their operations through a responsive website, where all application history is stored in their personal account.

"We focused on transparency and simplicity. The client always sees the final rate without hidden payments, and the verification procedure is reduced to the necessary minimum," the company notes.

First place from Finance.ua confirmed the quality of ObmenAT24 services. Previously, the service was included in the "TopFinance-2025" rating (nomination "TOP-100. Ratings of the largest") and received the prestigious FinAwards'25 award.