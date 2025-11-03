Bitcoin struggles after a failed October, US-China deal did not affect cryptocurrency growth

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:09 AM • 1282 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 16848 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 31131 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 34191 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 56985 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57051 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 55895 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77744 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 88834 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116709 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 9350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 13972 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump02:46 AM • 10461 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President03:22 AM • 6388 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 10649 views
Publications
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 3870 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 56985 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57051 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116709 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 106914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 16931 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 38408 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 88829 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 115305 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 63212 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Bitcoin struggles after a failed October, US-China deal did not affect cryptocurrency growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The price of Bitcoin fell to $107,000 due to fears of a cooling of economic relations between the US and China. In October, Bitcoin lost about 5%, which was the first drop in that month since 2018.

Bitcoin struggles after a failed October, US-China deal did not affect cryptocurrency growth

The price of Bitcoin at $107,000 still confirms a general decline, as fears of a cooling in economic relations between the US and China are holding back interest in the world's largest cryptocurrency. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

Bitcoin fell in price on Monday, October 3, to $107,000 (by 2.4%). The cryptocurrency remains in a passive position after Bitcoin suffered losses for the first time since 2018 in October.

In October, Bitcoin lost about 5%, which was the first drop for this virtual currency in the "optimistic" month since 2018.

Reference

The tendency of cryptocurrency markets to grow in October led to the emergence of the term "Uptober". Uptober – from the English words Up and October. As a rule, in October, crypto should grow, so the corresponding month is considered optimistic.

US-China relations are still holding back interest in cryptocurrency

The recent trade agreement between the US and China did not have a significant impact on the growth of cryptocurrency prices.

The difference between the price of Bitcoin on Coinbase Global Inc (an American public company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform - ed.) and the global market average became negative at the end of October.

A negative Coinbase premium usually signals weak market demand and increased pressure on the world's largest cryptocurrency. Historically, a negative premium is observed only during periods of prolonged weakness in cryptocurrency prices.

Other cryptocurrencies

Ether fell 4.2% to $3739.94;

BNB - by 4.7% to $1040.79;

XRP, Solana, and Cardano - in the range of 4% to 7%.

Recall

In mid-October, global financial markets were in a fever amid new decisions by the American administration. Bitcoin fell by more than 20 thousand dollars, and other digital assets lost up to 15% of capitalization.

The Trump family earned more than $800 million from the sale of crypto assets in the first half of 2025, significantly exceeding the income from traditional businesses.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
Trend
Bitcoin
Ethereum
China
United States