Bitcoin price drops to $115.5K amid customs concerns and high interest rates

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 2332 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 14286 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 20983 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 53965 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 70943 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 139241 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 80264 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 82043 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72917 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 250270 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
62%
747mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 11708 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 24262 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 13613 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 21511 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 11917 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 8032 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 14266 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 20967 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 45732 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 53946 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Tim Cook
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 18717 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 45738 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 139698 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 200063 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 254991 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Amazon Prime
Financial Times

Bitcoin price drops to $115.5K amid customs concerns and high interest rates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Bitcoin fell by 2.5% to $115,540.9 amid growing concerns about US trade tariffs and high interest rates. The broader crypto market also shows a decline, awaiting US employment data.

Bitcoin price drops to $115.5K amid customs concerns and high interest rates

Bitcoin fell on Friday, ending the week down amid profit-taking and growing concerns about US trade tariffs and interest rates. This was reported by investing.com, writes UNN.

Details

All attention is now focused on the upcoming release of US non-farm payroll data — they are expected to provide additional signals about the state of the American economy.

As of 08:45 Moscow time, Bitcoin fell by 2.5% to $115,540.9. The world's largest cryptocurrency is preparing to end the week down by approximately 2%, as it failed to maintain momentum after record highs in mid-July.

The large purchase of Bitcoin by Strategy — a leading corporate owner of BTC — had almost no effect on the price increase this week.

Bitcoin falls due to reduced risk appetite amid US tariff policy

Bitcoin's Friday decline came after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday introducing new trade tariffs on a number of US partners. The duties will come into effect in seven days — slightly later than the previously set deadline of August 1.

However, markets are still awaiting greater clarity on the imposed duties, especially given that Washington concluded several trade agreements with key global economies at the last minute.

Trump's tariff policy has been named a major source of uncertainty for the Federal Reserve (Fed), which earlier this week stated that it would not change interest rates until the impact of tariffs on inflation becomes clear.

The Fed's comments also dampened risk appetite this week, putting pressure on the crypto market.

Although the tariffs themselves do not directly affect cryptocurrencies, they negatively affect overall investor sentiment, which is reflected in speculative assets such as Bitcoin.

At the same time, the prolonged maintenance of high rates creates direct pressure on Bitcoin, as it reduces the attractiveness of risky investments.

Cryptocurrency prices: altcoins fall ahead of labor market data

The broader crypto market is also showing a decline — most assets lost ground on Friday, and the week promises to end with significant losses amid cooling risk appetite and profit-taking.

Expectations of a key US employment report are putting additional pressure, as this data is likely to influence the Fed's further actions on rates. If the labor market remains strong, the Fed will have less reason to quickly lower rates.

Among altcoins:

  • Ethereum (ETH) fell 4.4% to $3,688.0 and was down 1.3% for the week.
    • XRP fell 4.8% to $2.9914, a weekly decline of 5.8%.
      • Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) lost about 6% for the day, and 7% to 11% for the week.

        Among memecoins:

        • Dogecoin fell 6.6%,
          • $TRUMP — by 5.8% (and by 12.4% for the week).

            Oil prices show instability due to threat of supply disruption from Russia01.08.25, 09:56 • 714 views

            Olga Rozgon

            EconomyTechnologies
            Federal Reserve
            Bitcoin
            Ethereum
            Donald Trump
            United States