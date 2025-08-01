Oil prices show instability due to threat of supply disruption from Russia

$41.770.02
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 62 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 9938 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 16425 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 49660 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 68623 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 137885 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 79465 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81634 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72784 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 250028 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Publications
Exclusives
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 3688 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 9942 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 16429 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 42735 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 49664 views
Oil prices show instability due to threat of supply disruption from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Oil prices barely changed as fears of tariffs' impact on demand balanced the threat of supply disruption from Russia. Brent and WTI futures rose slightly, but are expected to increase by 4.9% and 6.4% respectively by the end of the week.

Oil prices show instability due to threat of supply disruption from Russia

Oil prices were little changed on Friday, as fears about the impact of tariffs on global fuel demand balanced the threat of disruption to Russian oil supplies. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $71.74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $69.27.

Despite this, Brent prices are set to rise by 4.9% for the week, and WTI by 6.4%, after US President Donald Trump earlier in the week threatened to impose tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, including China and India, to force Russia to stop the war against Ukraine.

However, on Friday, investors focused more on the new, mostly increased, tariffs that the US will introduce from August 1.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to impose tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on imports from dozens of countries and overseas territories, including Canada, India, and Taiwan, which failed to conclude trade agreements by his August 1 deadline.

Indian state refiners suspend purchases of Russian oil01.08.25, 01:41 • 3006 views

Some analysts warn that these fees will limit economic growth by raising prices, which could affect oil consumption.

On Thursday, there were signs that existing tariffs were already raising prices in the US, the world's largest economy and largest oil consumer.

US inflation rose in June due to higher prices for imported goods such as furniture and recreational products. This supports the view that price pressures will increase in the second half of the year, delaying the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates until at least October.

Keeping interest rates will also affect oil, as high borrowing costs can limit economic growth.

At the same time, Trump's threats to impose 100% additional tariffs on buyers of Russian oil supported prices due to fears that this would disrupt oil flows and reduce the amount of oil on the market.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note on Thursday that Trump's warning about possible sanctions against China and India for their continued purchases of Russian oil jeopardizes 2.75 million barrels of oil exported by Russia by sea. These two countries are the second and third largest oil consumers in the world.

The Trump administration, like its predecessors, will likely understand that sanctioning the world's second largest oil exporter would be impossible without a sharp increase in oil prices

- analysts noted, referring to the Russian Federation.

Trump changes the "rules of the game" and intends to introduce customs tariffs for countries consuming oil from the Russian Federation - Senator Graham30.07.25, 21:00 • 6562 views

Olga Rozgon

