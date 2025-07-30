Trump changes the "rules of the game" and intends to introduce customs tariffs for countries consuming oil from the Russian Federation - Senator Graham

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 16158 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 21848 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 48972 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 61001 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 52746 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 61257 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 109329 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 49741 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 67374 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65248 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 164872 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 112511 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 99074 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 67792 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 32967 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 33536 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 68630 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 113368 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 109349 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 27190 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 111753 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 183221 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 232201 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 165294 views
Trump changes the "rules of the game" and intends to introduce customs tariffs for countries consuming oil from the Russian Federation - Senator Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Donald Trump plans to introduce import duties for countries that buy Russian oil. This will be a new tool to pressure Moscow, which is circumventing sanctions.

Trump changes the "rules of the game" and intends to introduce customs tariffs for countries consuming oil from the Russian Federation - Senator Graham

US President Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs for countries purchasing Russian oil. This is intended to be a new tool of pressure on Moscow, which is circumventing sanctions.

This is reported by UNN, citing a statement by a US senator on social media.

Russia, you are right about sanctions. You have managed to avoid them and have learned to live with them. Apparently, you don't understand that President Trump is changing the rules of the game and is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy your oil and gas, supporting your war machine.

- Graham emphasized.

He also assured that Trump has support within the US and the majority is ready to help him in these endeavors.

Addition

Despite numerous sanctions from the West, Russia continues to actively export energy resources to Asian countries, including China and India.

The idea of secondary sanctions or tariffs for such countries has been discussed in Washington before, but has not received sufficient political support.

US warns China on Russian oil purchases that could bring 100% tariffs30.07.25, 08:14 • 3716 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
India
China
United States