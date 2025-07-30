Trump changes the "rules of the game" and intends to introduce customs tariffs for countries consuming oil from the Russian Federation - Senator Graham

US President Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs for countries purchasing Russian oil. This is intended to be a new tool of pressure on Moscow, which is circumventing sanctions.

This is reported by UNN, citing a statement by a US senator on social media.

Russia, you are right about sanctions. You have managed to avoid them and have learned to live with them. Apparently, you don't understand that President Trump is changing the rules of the game and is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy your oil and gas, supporting your war machine. - Graham emphasized.

He also assured that Trump has support within the US and the majority is ready to help him in these endeavors.

Addition

Despite numerous sanctions from the West, Russia continues to actively export energy resources to Asian countries, including China and India.

The idea of secondary sanctions or tariffs for such countries has been discussed in Washington before, but has not received sufficient political support.

