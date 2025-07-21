$41.750.12
NFT market: capitalization exceeded $6 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

The total capitalization of the NFT market has grown to $6.37 billion, which is the highest figure since February 2024. Daily NFT sales amounted to over $41.6 million, and an unknown trader purchased 76 NFTs from the CryptoPunks collection for $13.5 million.

NFT market: capitalization exceeded $6 billion

The total capitalization of the NFT market exceeded $6.37 billion, jumping by approximately 22.5% over the last day - from $5.2 billion. This is the highest level since early February 2024, according to CoinGecko. This was reported by UNN with reference to Incrypted.

Details

According to CryptoSlam, the daily volume of NFT sales amounted to over $41.6 million, and over seven days, this figure practically reached $169 million. In particular, an unknown trader acquired 76 NFTs from the CryptoPunks collection for $13.5 million.

The NFT market is gaining momentum amid growing risk appetite. Ethereum and other altcoins are showing growth, while Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range

- noted Nick Rak, Director of LVRG Research.

He added that traders are revisiting collections like CryptoPunks, expecting a renewed price increase amid the overall "bullish" cycle.

Vincent Liu, Investment Director at Kronos Research, noted that long-term interest in NFTs will depend on user activity. Min Jung, a researcher at Presto Research, pointed out that interest is focused on older NFT collections rather than new releases.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that graduates of the "Blockchain Technologies" program from Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and WhiteBIT received NFT certificates on the Whitechain blockchain. This unique graduation took place in the Lezo metaverse on the Spatial platform.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the WorldTechnologiesFinance
