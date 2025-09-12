Bitcoin shows growth on September 12 amid expectations of Fed rate cuts

On Friday, September 12, Bitcoin rose by 1.2% to $115,604.3 at 01:56 AM ET (05:56 GMT). This was reported by UNN with reference to investing.com.

Details

Bitcoin rose 4.9% this week, showing some demand after falling from mid-August record highs.

Cryptocurrency prices rose on Friday as risk appetite was bolstered by persistent bets that the Fed would cut interest rates next week. Altcoins also had a strong week after several weeks of sharp losses.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 2.6% to $4,552.31 and was up 6.6% for the week. XRP rose 2.2% to $3.0658 and was up 8.8% for the week.

Cardano and Solana rose 1.8% and 6.7% respectively. Among meme tokens, Dogecoin rose 5% and $TRUMP rose 0.9%.

Recall

Fintech expert and co-founder of the Ukrainian fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, in a comment for UNN, noted that cryptocurrency has long ceased to be a purely speculative asset and has become part of the global macro-financial system. According to her, digital assets sensitively react to positive expectations, especially when it comes to a possible easing of regulatory pressure or strengthening of trust from institutions.

Sosedka emphasized that the growth affected not only Bitcoin - the prices of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also rose and are approaching $3,000 per coin.