Bitcoin surpassed the $122,000 mark, reaching an all-time high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

The price of Bitcoin reached $122,500 on Coinbase on July 14, recording a 3.5% daily increase. This happened amid "Crypto Week" in the US, where key bills are being considered.

Bitcoin surpassed the $122,000 mark, reaching an all-time high

The price of Bitcoin on Coinbase reached $122,500 on July 14, according to TradingView. The peak was slightly lower on other exchanges that do not have premiums; however, CoinGecko also reported its mark of $122,376, writes UNN with reference to CryptoPotato.

Details

The asset recorded a 3.5% increase for the day, which was the latest step above the $120,000 price level.

BTC broke into a new price discovery on July 11, when it reached a new peak above $118,000 within 24 hours. This momentum continued into the new week, which is expected to be filled with optimistic announcements for the industry in the United States.

The United States House of Representatives declared July 14-18 "Crypto Week," during which three key industry bills will be considered. These are the GENIUS Act on stablecoin regulation, the CLARITY Act regulating a clear cryptocurrency system, and the State Oversight Against CBDC Act.

Observers also suggest that a strategic US Bitcoin reserve may be announced.

Other analysts have suggested that Donald Trump's spending bill ("One Big Beautiful Bill") and the growing budget deficit will push Bitcoin to new highs.

With a market capitalization of $2.4 trillion, Bitcoin is now larger than Amazon, noted analyst Joe Consorti.

CoinGecko reported that real-world asset tokenization is the best-performing category today, growing by 13% and outperforming memecoins and AI tokens.

Chainlink, Avalanche, Ondo Finance, and Algorand were outperforming the broader market at the time of writing.

Although Ethereum's growth was modest, the asset rose to its highest level since early February, reaching $3050 at the time of writing.

Julia Shramko

