Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2134 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 8600 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 14934 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 16253 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 17625 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 17727 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 18811 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27306 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125933 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133072 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $118,000, but is still below peaks against other assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Bitcoin reached an all-time high in US dollars, exceeding $117,000, but remains below previous records against gold, stock indices, and the British pound. The growth is attributed to the weakness of the dollar, rather than an independent catalyst for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $118,000, but is still below peaks against other assets

Bitcoin has surpassed the $118,000 mark, writes UNN with reference to CoinDesk.

Details

On Thursday, Bitcoin reached an all-time high and is now above $117,000, but the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains below previous records set against gold, basic stock indexes, and the British pound.

This is because the recent rally largely reflects the weakness of the dollar, rather than any general catalyst for cryptocurrencies. The DXY index, which reflects the exchange rate of the American currency against a basket of currencies of trading partners, fell from 110 at the beginning of the year to below 98. Values below 100 usually signal dollar weakness, which generally contributes to the growth of risky assets.

For Bitcoin to demonstrate true independent strength, it must outperform other assets, and this is not happening now, the publication notes.

For example, one BTC at the time of writing was worth slightly more than 35 ounces of gold, while the all-time high in December 2024 was about 40 ounces. Similarly, Bitcoin is trading at £87,000 (US$117,800), while the all-time high is £90,000. As for stocks, the ratio of Bitcoin to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes also remains below all-time highs, the publication notes.

These levels, as noted, are long-term resistance zones. Once Bitcoin decisively breaks through these limits, true price discovery may begin, the publication indicates. Without considering Bitcoin in comparison to other major assets, besides the dollar, as noted, it is difficult to assess the real dynamics.

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high11.07.25, 08:13 • 2692 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesFinance
Bitcoin
Tesla
