Trump made millions of dollars on cryptocurrency, golf clubs and merchandise sales

US President Donald Trump Donald Trump has raised over $57 million (€49.5 million) through investments in the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency platform. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to a document released by the White House, Donald Trump has made millions in the cryptocurrency business: we are talking about more than $57 million from the sale of cryptocurrency tokens from the American platform World Liberty Financial, with which he signed an agreement in October.

Donald Trump is making millions from his family's cryptocurrency business, private golf clubs, and merchandise sales, ranging from Bibles to watches, using his political popularity to expand his business empire, CNN writes.

One of the largest sources of revenue reported by Trump was the sale of $57 million in tokens through WLF Holdco LLC, which owns World Liberty Financial Inc., a crypto company owned by the Trump family and partially run by his children.

Trump also owns between $1 million and $5 million worth of Ethereum cryptocurrency. During his campaign, he presented himself as the most crypto-friendly president, promising less stringent regulation than previous administrations.

Interestingly, Trump previously described risky cryptocurrencies as a "disaster in the making." However, during the presidential election campaign, he promised to make the US "the crypto center of the world."

To be recalled

A large-scale military parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Donald Trump's birthday. The parade was the largest in US history and included equipment and patriotic songs.

Mass protests "No kings" against Trump's policies and militarization are taking place in the US, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the army and the president's birthday. Millions of Americans are expected to participate in 50 states.