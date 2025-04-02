Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times
Kyiv • UNN
In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2.1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.
Ukrainian officials submitted over 2.1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency in 2024, which is 2.2 times more than before the full-scale war. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.
Details
Ukrainian officials are increasingly mentioning cryptocurrency in their declarations. Thus, 2,113 declarations with cryptocurrency were submitted by officials in 2024. This is 2.2 times more than before the start of the full-scale war. The number of such declarations increased by 10% in a year
The largest number of cryptocurrencies are declared by representatives of law enforcement agencies. The leader among them is the National Police of Ukraine — 322 declarations, which is 15% of all submitted. 240 officials declared cryptocurrency in the prosecutor's office, 227 among judges, 119 in city councils, and 77 among representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another 38 declarations with crypto assets came from NABU employees.
The largest number of declarants with cryptocurrency are registered in Kyiv and the region — 582 and 185, respectively. Next are Kharkiv region (172 officials), Dnipropetrovsk region (167) and Lviv region (133).
"Most often, officials declare Tether (USDT) crypto dollars — 802 civil servants. Bitcoin (BTC, XBT), despite all the fluctuations in the exchange rate, steadily occupies the second position — 731 declarations. Ethereum (ETH) was declared by 713 officials", - reports Opendatabot.
The record holder for the number of bitcoins is the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy, Oleg Bondarenko — he declared 80 BTC (about UAH 279.4 million as of April 1). The largest amount of Ethereum was indicated by deputy Serhiy Mayzel — 200 tokens (UAH 15.5 million). And the largest crypto-dollar assets were declared by the head of the department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Vitaliy Brovko — 847,908 USDT (UAH 35 million).
At the same time, several ex-officials who could also have made it to the top, however, stated that they had lost access to their crypto assets. For example, in 2021, the former Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources, Roman Saramaga, declared 380.95 BTC (now about UAH 1.33 billion), but later reported that he did not have access to them. A similar situation occurred with Ihor Osipov, a deputy of the Podilsk District Council of the Odesa region, who lost 1,800 ETH (more than UAH 140 million).
