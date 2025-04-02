Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10159 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97657 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161990 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102419 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338652 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171669 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143653 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195766 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124256 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108055 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18745 views

In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2.1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.

Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times

Ukrainian officials submitted over 2.1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency in 2024, which is 2.2 times more than before the full-scale war. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian officials are increasingly mentioning cryptocurrency in their declarations. Thus, 2,113 declarations with cryptocurrency were submitted by officials in 2024. This is 2.2 times more than before the start of the full-scale war. The number of such declarations increased by 10% in a year

-reports Opendatabot.

The largest number of cryptocurrencies are declared by representatives of law enforcement agencies. The leader among them is the National Police of Ukraine — 322 declarations, which is 15% of all submitted. 240 officials declared cryptocurrency in the prosecutor's office, 227 among judges, 119 in city councils, and 77 among representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another 38 declarations with crypto assets came from NABU employees.

The largest number of declarants with cryptocurrency are registered in Kyiv and the region — 582 and 185, respectively. Next are Kharkiv region (172 officials), Dnipropetrovsk region (167) and Lviv region (133).

Legalization of cryptocurrency will provide an additional source of filling the state budget - economist13.03.25, 15:40 • 126278 views

"Most often, officials declare Tether (USDT) crypto dollars — 802 civil servants. Bitcoin (BTC, XBT), despite all the fluctuations in the exchange rate, steadily occupies the second position — 731 declarations. Ethereum (ETH) was declared by 713 officials", - reports Opendatabot.

The record holder for the number of bitcoins is the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy, Oleg Bondarenko — he declared 80 BTC (about UAH 279.4 million as of April 1). The largest amount of Ethereum was indicated by deputy Serhiy Mayzel — 200 tokens (UAH 15.5 million). And the largest crypto-dollar assets were declared by the head of the department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Vitaliy Brovko — 847,908 USDT (UAH 35 million).

At the same time, several ex-officials who could also have made it to the top, however, stated that they had lost access to their crypto assets. For example, in 2021, the former Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources, Roman Saramaga, declared 380.95 BTC (now about UAH 1.33 billion), but later reported that he did not have access to them. A similar situation occurred with Ihor Osipov, a deputy of the Podilsk District Council of the Odesa region, who lost 1,800 ETH (more than UAH 140 million).

North Korea has become the third largest owner of bitcoins in the world19.03.25, 12:40 • 16309 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Bitcoin
Ethereum
North Korea
Ukraine
Kyiv
