Legalization of cryptocurrency will provide an additional source of filling the state budget - economist

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17326 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108415 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169668 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106868 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173630 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144908 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196144 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124882 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108161 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17326 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86394 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108415 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160377 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21098 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24220 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38690 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Legalization of cryptocurrency will provide an additional source of filling the state budget - economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126278 views

Economist Andriy Novak believes that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine may become an additional source of budget replenishment. Experts point to legal uncertainty and lack of protection of rights in this area.

Legalization of cryptocurrency will provide an additional source of filling the state budget - economist

Legalization of cryptocurrency in Ukraine may be an additional source of replenishment of the state budget, as transactions with digital assets, after the adoption of relevant legislative changes, will be taxed. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by the head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine, Andriy Novak.

"If cryptocurrency is legalized in Ukraine, accordingly, transactions with it will be taxed, then the Ukrainian budget will receive an additional source of revenue," Novak said.

He added that it is currently difficult to estimate the potential amount of annual budget replenishment from crypto transactions. Despite the fact that Ukrainians are among the most active users of digital currency in the world, given the population and the ratio of amounts to the country's GDP, the cryptocurrency market is quite volatile.

"For example, if in the last few weeks the same bitcoin has collapsed by more than 20%, then it is very difficult to predict what will happen with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Even for one quarter, not to mention a year or some medium-term perspective," Novak said.

Despite this, according to the economist, the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine may still become an additional source of budget replenishment. 

Let's add

Fintech expert and co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosiedka, in a commentary to UNN explained that the lack of clear legislation in Ukraine in the field of virtual assets leads to a number of negative consequences. The first is legal uncertainty. After all, companies and investors face a lack of clear rules, which ultimately hinders market development.

No less important consequence, according to her, is also the lack of protection of rights. "Currently, cryptocurrency users in Ukraine remain without mechanisms to protect against fraud," Olena Sosiedka explained.

She added that due to the lack of legal regulation, the state loses economic opportunities, because now Ukraine has limited investment inflows and the development of fintech startups.

In addition, according to her, the legalization of cryptocurrencies will create favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment in the IT sector and fintech startups. This, in turn, will create new jobs, increase the country's competitiveness and provide citizens with access to new financial instruments.

The fintech expert notes that the adoption of the law on cryptocurrencies will also allow the development of innovations, in particular, legalization will contribute to the development of blockchain technologies and the fintech sector.

Let us remind you

In February, it was reported that the virtual currency will soon be legal in Ukraine. The head of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market, Ruslan Magomedov, in a commentary to the UNN correspondent, said that the draft law has already been sufficiently processed and can and should be adopted by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. The purpose of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.

The head of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and the prevention of legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime, Olga Vasylevska-Smaglyuk, said that the Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a draft law on taxation of crypto assets by the end of this year. This will allow tracking transactions with cryptocurrencies, in accordance with European regulations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk
Bitcoin
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
